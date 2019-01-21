Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open positive; L&T, HDFC Bank among shares in focus

Share Market Today Live Updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.17% higher at 10,954 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Stock Market India Live Updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open positive on Monday, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.17% higher at 10,954 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian markets kept their nerve on Monday as data showed the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade. Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘Plan B’ for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday, Reuters reported.

Back home, HDFC Bank shares will assume focus after the firm reported a 20.3% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,586 crore for the October-December period, in line with street estimates. Notably, the asset quality has been stable for the bank, with gross non-performing assets at 1.38% of gross advances as on December 31,2018.

Infra major L&T shares will also be in focus, after the firm’s share buyback offer for Rs 9,000 crore has been rejected by capital markets’ regulator SEBI. In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, L&T Saturday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has advised the firm against proceeding with the share buyback. We bring to you LIVE updates.