Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 250 points, Nifty above 10,850; Infosys, Tata Motors surge

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 250 points to 36,231.05, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Infosys share price gained by more than 2.6% to Rs 688 on BSE, after the firm said that share buyback, and dividend will be on its agenda for Jan 11 meeting. Tata Motors share price zoomed 1.3% to Rs 182.45 on the back of strong JLR sales for the month of December.
Earlier, the S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war.
The three-day rally kicked off on Friday following robust U.S. jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows touched around Christmas, Reuters reported. Asian stocks rallied Wednesday following gains in the U.S. amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Treasuries steadied after their recent slide and the dollar dipped, said a Bloomberg report.
Back home, shares of IndusInd Bank will assume focus after analysts poll suggests a first time decline in profits on-year basis due to provisions for the IL&FS exposure. The firm is slated to announce its Q3 results today. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus as the firm’s board is all set to meet today to finalise the names of the candidates suitable to replace Rana Kapoor as the MD & CEO of the bank post RBI approval. We bring yo you LIVE updates.
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook collected his biggest-ever annual bonus for fiscal 2018 after the iPhone maker posted record revenue and profit, and its market value temporarily eclipsed $1 trillion. Cook received a $12 million bonus for the year ended Sept. 29, the Cupertino, California-based company said Tuesday in a filing. He also got a $3 million salary and shares worth $121 million from his 10-year stock award, bringing his total haul to $136 million, along with perks of about $682,000. The bonus was linked to revenue and operating income targets, both of which rose 16 percent from a year earlier.
Read more: Apple CEO Tim Cook collects $12 million bonus for 2018, his most ever
The S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war. The three-day rally kicked off on Friday following robust U.S. jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows touched around Christmas. (Reuters reported)
Oil closed at a three-week high as U.S. negotiators touted progress in trade talks with China and investors gained faith that OPEC will shrink output. Futures rose 2.6 percent to almost $50 a barrel in New York on Tuesday. Talks with China are “ going very wel l,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet as the delegations in Beijing extended their meeting into Wednesday. Meanwhile, a post-market industry report was said to report substantial increases in American gasoline and diesel inventories, a bearish signal for crude demand.
Read full story here: Oil prices: Crude climbs to 3-week high as trade talks fuel demand optimism
Many Xiaomi Corp. investors, who could only watch as the stock shed $14 billion in market value, are now able to join in on the selling. Expiring Wednesday is the six-month lockup period that followed the company’s Hong Kong debut, during which some employees and cornerstone investors were banned from disposing of their allocated shares. It’s been painful: Xiaomi has dropped to HK$10.50 from a listing price of HK$17, sinking another 5.4 percent Wednesday in early trading.
Read full story here: Xiaomi plunges after billions of shares are unlocked for sale
Asian stocks rallied Wednesday following gains in the U.S. amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Treasuries steadied after their recent slide and the dollar dipped. Equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan led gains after all major U.S. indexes climbed. U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to strike a deal to boost financial markets that have been roiled by the trade war, according to people familiar. Earlier, he tweeted that talks are “going very well” as negotiations continued with China. Crude climbed above $50 a barrel for the first time this year.
Read full story here: Asia stocks rise on trade-thaw hopes; Dollar slips: Markets wrap