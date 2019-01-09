Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 250 points, Nifty above 10,850; Infosys, Tata Motors surge

Share market LIVE updates: Infosys share price gained by more than 2.6% to Rs 688 on BSE, after the firm said that share buyback, and dividend will be on its agenda for Jan 11 meeting. (Image: Reuters)

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 250 points to 36,231.05, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Infosys share price gained by more than 2.6% to Rs 688 on BSE, after the firm said that share buyback, and dividend will be on its agenda for Jan 11 meeting. Tata Motors share price zoomed 1.3% to Rs 182.45 on the back of strong JLR sales for the month of December.

Earlier, the S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war.

The three-day rally kicked off on Friday following robust U.S. jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows touched around Christmas, Reuters reported. Asian stocks rallied Wednesday following gains in the U.S. amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Treasuries steadied after their recent slide and the dollar dipped, said a Bloomberg report.

Back home, shares of IndusInd Bank will assume focus after analysts poll suggests a first time decline in profits on-year basis due to provisions for the IL&FS exposure. The firm is slated to announce its Q3 results today. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus as the firm’s board is all set to meet today to finalise the names of the candidates suitable to replace Rana Kapoor as the MD & CEO of the bank post RBI approval. We bring yo you LIVE updates.