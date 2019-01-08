Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens mildly lower, Nifty above 10,750; Bandhan Bank plunges 6%

Share market LIVE updates: Bandhan Bank share price plunged by more than 6% to hit the day’s low at Rs 470.85.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 75 points to 35,775.71, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-level. Bandhan Bank share price plunged by more than 6% to hit the day’s low at Rs 470.85. The shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held. The merger is effective from January 1, 2019. TCS shares gained mildly to Rs 1,908, after the firm announced that it has received a contract from Central Bank of Kuwait.

The SGX Nifty was trading at 10,789.50 or 0.14% lower, indicating a flat to negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Most Asian shares were propped up on Tuesday by hopes that Washington and Beijing may be inching towards a trade deal and that U.S. Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up just 0.1 percent, though it was dragged down by falls in China and Taiwan. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent on Monday following 3.4 percent surge on Friday, with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix leading the rally, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.