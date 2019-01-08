Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens mildly lower, Nifty above 10,750; Bandhan Bank plunges 6%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 75 points to 35,775.71, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-level. Bandhan Bank share price plunged by more than 6% to hit the day’s low at Rs 470.85. The shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held. The merger is effective from January 1, 2019. TCS shares gained mildly to Rs 1,908, after the firm announced that it has received a contract from Central Bank of Kuwait.
The SGX Nifty was trading at 10,789.50 or 0.14% lower, indicating a flat to negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Most Asian shares were propped up on Tuesday by hopes that Washington and Beijing may be inching towards a trade deal and that U.S. Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up just 0.1 percent, though it was dragged down by falls in China and Taiwan. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent on Monday following 3.4 percent surge on Friday, with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix leading the rally, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
India’s GDP is expected to grow at 7.2 per cent in FY19 as against 6.7 per cent on-year, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed on Monday. “The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017-18”, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for FY19.
Read more: CSO pegs India’s GDP to grow at 7.2% in FY19
Amazon.com Inc and Netflix fueled a second straight session of gains on Wall Street on Monday, as the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helped ease concerns that have pummeled the market in recent months. The benchmark S&P 500's advance added to a 3.4 percent surge on Friday, when strong U.S. jobs data eased worries over the economy and remarks by the Federal Reserve head calmed investors nervous that interest rate hikes would crimp growth. Fears of a global slowdown have led to a sharp pullback in the markets over the last few months and in analysts' estimates for corporate growth. But after hitting a 20-month low on Christmas Eve, the S&P has gained over 9 percent. (Reuters reported)
Most Asian shares were propped up on Tuesday by hopes that Washington and Beijing may be inching towards a trade deal and that U.S. Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up just 0.1 percent, though it was dragged down by falls in China and Taiwan. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent on Monday following 3.4 percent surge on Friday, with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix leading the rally. Gains in tech names allayed some fears, sparked by Apple's sales warnings last week, that the high-flying sector is starting to be hurt by the Sino-U.S. trade war. (Reuters reported)
Samsung Electronics Co.’s quarterly profit and sales missed estimates, as demand for memory chips slumped in the last three months of 2018, the same quarter that Apple Inc. reported anemic sales in China. The South Korean company’s operating income fell to 10.8 trillion won ($9.65 billion) in the period that ended in December, according to preliminary results released Tuesday, falling short of the 13.8 trillion-won average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Read full story here: Samsung feels Apple’s pain as technology slowdown hits sales
Gruh Finance board on Monday approved merger of housing financier with Bandhan Bank in share-swap deal. The shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held. The merger is effective from January 1, 2019. The deal follows the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to impose strictures on Bandhan Bank for failing to reduce promoter shareholding as per the agreed regulatory timeline. Bandhan Bank’s shareholding in the merged entity will drop down to around 61 per cent. Bandhan Bank’s promoters owned 82.28 per cent in the bank before the merger.
Read more: HDFC-led Gruh Finance approves merger into Bandhan Bank; 5 key things to know