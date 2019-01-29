Share Market Live: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty below 10,650; Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto among top losers

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: .

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower tracking negative global cues. The Sensex is down 120 points to 35,533.89, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Bajaj Auto and Yes Bank shares slumpe more than 1.2% each to emerge among the biggest losers in Sensex.

Earlier, US stocks tumbled on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits. Asian shares stumbled on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a long-awaited Sino-US trade deal was dealt another blow after the United States levelled sweeping criminal charges against China’s telecom giant Huawei, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.