Share Market Live: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty below 10,650; Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto among top losers

Earlier, US stocks tumbled on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits. Asian shares stumbled on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a long-awaited Sino-US trade deal was dealt another blow after the United States levelled sweeping criminal charges against China’s telecom giant Huawei, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower tracking negative global cues. The Sensex is down 120 points to 35,533.89, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Bajaj Auto and Yes Bank shares slumpe more than 1.2% each to emerge among the biggest losers in Sensex. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Investors locked into holding newly-listed Hong Kong stocks could only watch as last year’s bear market ate away at their returns. The shackles will soon be off. Xiaomi Corp. saw a wave of selling after its lockup period — when key investors are banned from selling stock — ended three weeks ago. Similar restriction terms are due to end for China Tower Corp. next month, followed by Meituan Dianping and Haidilao International Holding Ltd. in late March. They’re among more than 50 companies whose mandatory holding periods are yet to expire in Hong Kong this quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Think of it as a potential silver lining for investors. A burgeoning shortage of the precious white metal is promising to boost its price as 2019 rolls out. Silver surged 9.1 percent in December, its biggest monthly gain in almost two years. This year, with miners avoiding new projects amid global economic uncertainty, the price could spike as high as $17.50 an ounce from about $15.36 now, according to a Bloomberg survey of 11 traders and analysts.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits. Shares of Caterpillar, the world's largest heavy equipment maker, fell 9.13 percent and had their worst day since 2011 after the company's quarterly profit widely missed Wall Street estimates, hit by softening demand in China and higher manufacturing and freight costs. Caterpillar's drop accounted for nearly a third of the Dow's fall, and the S&P industrial index dropped 1.0 percent. Nvidia tumbled 13.82 percent after the chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars on weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data center sales. (Reuters reported)
Asian shares stumbled on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a long-awaited Sino-U.S. trade deal was dealt another blow after the United States levelled sweeping criminal charges against China's telecom giant Huawei. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan got off to a shaky start with losses accelerating as other regional markets opened. Australia and New Zealand led the losses, with their benchmark indices down 0.7 percent each while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.3 percent. Chinese shares opened in the red too, with the blue-chip index down 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei slid about 1 percent. U.S. stock futures also lost ground following from a torrid overnight session on Wall Street, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent. (Reuters reported)
Oil held its biggest loss in a month as renewed concern over slowing global growth largely outweighed U.S. sanctions against Venezuela’s state oil company. Futures rose 0.4 percent in New York, after dropping 3.2 percent in the previous session. The Trump administration issued new sanctions on Venezuela’s PDVSA that effectively block the regime of President Nicolas Maduro from exporting crude to the U.S. On Monday, Microchip-maker Nvidia Corp. and heavy-equipment giant Caterpillar Inc. warned of slowing growth in China and elsewhere.
