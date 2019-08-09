Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 180 points, Nifty near 11,100; Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up 140 points to 37,468, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,100-mark. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance were among the biggest gainers jumping up to 1.5%. Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday, helped by China’s better-than-expected export figures but fresh concerns about Sino-US trade ties are likely to limit gains in the region. Weighing on risk appetite was a report from Bloomberg that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses for US firms to restart trade with Huawei Technologies. That sent US stock futures down as much as 0.6% in early Asian trade. They were last quoted 0.4% lower on the day, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Top officials of Larsen and Toubro Ltd, HDFC Bank and Paytm have donated about Rs 15 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Bihar. A cheque of Rs 10 crore was presented to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro Shailesh Roy in presence of assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, a release said. HDFC Banks head for the eastern region Sandeep Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs four crore to Kumar, while Paytm donated Rs 80 lakh, the release said. The chief minister lauded the three corporate entities for displaying their commitment towards social causes.
Facebook Inc. is taking the first major step in a plan to merge its systems and let users exchange messages among all its different mobile apps — and is chipping away at the independence of Instagram’s direct-messaging product in the process. Engineers are working to rebuild Instagram’s chat feature using Facebook Messenger’s technology, according to people familiar with the matter.
The sharp decline in stock prices in general provides some opportunities for bottom-picking in non-consumption stocks for investors willing to live through near-term issues such as China-US trade and housing finance companies (HFC)-real estate credit situation. Consumption-related stocks continue to trade at rich multiples with growth challenges and thus, could see a period of further consolidation and de-rating of multiples. Meanwhile, domestic growth and earnings downgrade challenges persist.
As part of strategic investment to support agri-business sector, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has committed to invest Rs 130 crore in Srinivasa Farms for supporting its pan-India expansion plan, capacity enhancement and product diversification. The first tranche of Rs 65 crore has already been invested. The firm is into integrated layer and broiler business which has diversified interests in soya, feed, contract farming, chicken processing and retail. Hy-Line International, the world leader in chicken layer (egg-laying) genetics, has tied up exclusively with Srinivasa Farms in India.
Following a weak demand in the domestic market, Sundram Fasteners (SFL), part of the $8.5-billion TVS Group, has reported a 13% drop in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 93.11 crore, against Rs 106.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year. Revenue during the quarter declined 2.5% to Rs 945 crore, against Rs 969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company, which had incurred Rs 442 crore towards capital expenditure in last fiscal, will be investing Rs 350 crore in the current fiscal, of which the significant portion will be towards projects for exports.
The yen traded near an eight month high versus the dollar on Friday as renewed concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute and signs that central banks are more worried about the global economy boosted safe-haven assets. The yen, which tends to be bought in times of economic uncertainty, was on course for its second weekly gain versus the greenback and its third weekly gain versus both the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The pound traded near a two-year low versus the euro after a media report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to hold an election after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Friday only departing passengers with travel documents will be allowed to enter the terminal as anti-government activists gear up for a three-day rally to raise awareness among tourists entering the city. The move comes as officials confirmed on Friday that a police commander who oversaw pro-democracy demonstrations that roiled the former British colony in 2014 has been recalled to help deal with protests that have plunged the financial hub into crisis.
The United States on Friday said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint. “No”, replied State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus when asked by reporters if there has been any change in America’s policy on Kashmir. The US policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it is up to the two countries to decide on the pace and scope of the talks on the issue. “And if there was, I certainly wouldn’t be announcing it here, but no, there’s not,” Ortagus said in response to a follow up question. She said the United States supports dialogue between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. “It’s something that we’ve called for calm and restraint by all parties.
Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday, helped by China’s better-than-expected export figures but fresh concerns about Sino-U.S. trade ties are likely to limit gains in the region. Weighing on risk appetite was a report from Bloomberg that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses for U.S. firms to restart trade with Huawei Technologies. That sent U.S. stock futures down as much as 0.6% in early Asian trade. They were last quoted 0.4% lower on the day. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% but was on track to lose 2.3% for the week. Japan’s Nikkei average advanced 0.6%, while Australian stocks stood flat and South Korean stocks gained 1.0%.
