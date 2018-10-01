Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start flat; Bandhan Bank, Vakrangee, auto stocks in focus

Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian stock markets — are likely to open on a flat note on Monday tracking Nifty futures, which were trading flat, up 1.50 points or 0.01% at 10,960.50 on the Singapore Exchange. Last week on Friday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their losses during mid-afternoon trade deals, with Yes Bank shares tumbling over 18% to hit a fresh intra-day low of Rs 166.15. The Sensex ended 97 points lower, while the NSE Nifty closed at 10,930 points.
Asian shares were soft, trading was slow with Chinese markets on holiday, said a Reuters report. The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso rose and Japanese shares hit 27-year highs on Monday after the United States and Canada reached a framework deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Pre-open session: The BSE Sensex traded 47.11 points, or 0.13%, higher at 36,274.25 points. The Nifty 50 index of the NSE was flat, up a tad 0.45 points from its previous close at 10,930.90 points.
The Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 72.6638 per US dollar on Monday. Last week, on Friday, the domestic currency had closed at 72.49/$.