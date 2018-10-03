Share market live: Sensex sheds 150 points; Nifty below 11,000, Rupee plunges below 73 against USD

This morning, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 45 points higher at 11,002.50, indicating a positive start for the domestic markets.

Share market live: After a positive start to the day, Sensex shed 150 points in the early trade, even as the broader Nifty fell below the 11,000-mark. The rupee dropped to a record low in opening deals on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment for the local unit. The partially convertible rupee hit 73.34 per dollar in early trade, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.93, Reuters reported.

Sensex opened higher, but soon plunged 200 points to hit the day’s low at 36,325. Shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC rallied by more than 1% each in the opeining trade. The broader Nifty 50 fell below the psychological 11,000-mark, even as shares of Eicher Motors, Infratel, Maruti Suzuki tanked in the opening trade. Meanwhile, in Nifty, shares of Tech Mahindra, Cipla and ONGC were seen trading with gains.

In global markets, Asian shares traded lower on Wednesday and the euro held at six-week lows as Italy’s mounting debt and Rome’s budget plan set it on a collision course with the European Union, Reuters reported. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent on a stronger yen while South Korea’s KOSPI index slipped 1.3 per cent.