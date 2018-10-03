Share market live: Sensex sheds 150 points; Nifty below 11,000, Rupee plunges below 73 against USD

Share market live: After a positive start to the day, Sensex shed 150 points in the early trade, even as the broader Nifty fell below the 11,000-mark. The rupee dropped to a record low in opening deals on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment for the local unit. The partially convertible rupee hit 73.34 per dollar in early trade, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.93, Reuters reported.
Sensex opened higher, but soon plunged 200 points to hit the day’s low at 36,325. Shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC rallied by more than 1% each in the opeining trade. The broader Nifty 50 fell below the psychological 11,000-mark, even as shares of Eicher Motors, Infratel, Maruti Suzuki tanked in the opening trade. Meanwhile, in Nifty, shares of Tech Mahindra, Cipla and ONGC were seen trading with gains.
In global markets, Asian shares traded lower on Wednesday and the euro held at six-week lows as Italy’s mounting debt and Rome’s budget plan set it on a collision course with the European Union, Reuters reported. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent on a stronger yen while South Korea’s KOSPI index slipped 1.3 per cent.
IT shares were trading with heightened pressure this morning, with shares of Infosys, TCS and Wipro slipping up to 2.5%, Infosys shares tanked by more than 1% to hit the day's low at Rs 738.6. while shares of IT behemoth TCS plunged 2% to hit the day's low at Rs 2,210. Wipro shares too were trading 2% lower at Rs 322.5.
The Indian rupee dropped to a record low in opening deals on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment for the local unit. The partially convertible rupee hit 73.34 per dollar in early trade, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.93, Reuters reported.
Shares of Yes bank are likely to remain in focus, as Care Ratings has put certain debt instruments of the bank under watch. The rating was influenced by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to cut short the tenure of the bank’s managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor. On Monday, the shares had rallied about 9% intra-day. and closed the day at Rs 205.