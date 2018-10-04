Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on weak note; RCom, IL&FS group stocks to be in focus

​​​
Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday tracking weak Asian markets.

Sensex, sensex value, nifty, rupee, rupee value, market

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday tracking weak Asian markets. The Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange is expected to witness a gap-down opening tracking Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange, which were trading 133.50 points or 1.23% lower at 10,749.50 points.

The dollar notched an 11-month top on the yen on Thursday as stunningly strong U.S. economic data drove Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, while Asian stocks were pressured as borrowing costs rose at home, said a Reuters report.

Share market HIGHLIGHTS: The Indian stock markets closed Wednesday's trade in the negative territory with the BSE Sensex slumping over 590 points intra-day and closing below the 36,000 level, down 550.51 points or 1.51% at 35,975.63 points. The Nifty tanked 150.05 points or 1.36% to end at 10,858.25 points.

