Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on weak note; RCom, IL&FS group stocks to be in focus

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday tracking weak Asian markets. The Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange is expected to witness a gap-down opening tracking Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange, which were trading 133.50 points or 1.23% lower at 10,749.50 points.

The dollar notched an 11-month top on the yen on Thursday as stunningly strong U.S. economic data drove Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, while Asian stocks were pressured as borrowing costs rose at home, said a Reuters report.