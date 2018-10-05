Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty below 10,500; OMC stocks plunge up to 26%

Sensex and Nifty continued with their losing streak for the third consecutive session on Friday tracking weak global cues, a lower opening of the Indian rupee and caution ahead of the outcome of the RBI monetary policy meet later in the day. The BSE Sensex plunged 330 points to hit an intra-day low of 34,831.95 points in opening trade. The Nifty lost 1% in opening trade deals and scaled a low of 10,447.95 points. OMCs shares tanked up to 26% in opening trade.
ONFC was the top drag on the Sensex, falling up to 13% in early morning trade deals. Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, HUL, ITC, HDFC twins and Hero MotoCorp were among the other top losers on the index in early morning trade deals. The outcome of the RBI’s monetary policy meet will be in focus today. The Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2018-19 will be issued later today.
Meanwhile in the global markets, Asian shares were fragile after benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to a seven-year high and strong economic data fanned concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate rises, said a Reuters report. Wall Street stocks fell broadly on Thursday, with the Dow suffering its first decline in six sessions and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq seeing their worst day since June 25.
Most of the oil and gas stocks were down up to 10% in the pre-open trade session on Friday after the government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices by reducing excise duty and asking PSU oil firms to take a hit of Rs 9,000 crore.
Asian shares were fragile on Friday after benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to a seven-year high and strong economic data fanned concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate rises, said a Reuters report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5% and Australian benchmark was up just 0.1%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh seven-year high of 3.232 percent overnight following data released the previous day that was seen as increasing the odds a Friday payrolls report would also be stronger than expected.
The Sensex and Nifty traded lower in the pre-open session on Friday. The rupee opened at 73.64 per US dollar against its Thursday's close at 73.57/$. India's 10-year government bond yield stood at 8.13% against Thursday's 8.15%.
IDBI Bank: LIC has come out with an open offer for acquiring 26% of equity in IDBI Bank at a price of Rs 61.73 per share, entailing total payout of over Rs 12,602 crore.
Jet Airways: Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways has received around Rs 258 crore from Jet Privilege, its customer loyalty programme, for advance ticket sale. The fresh funding comes as a lifeline to the Naresh Goyal-promoted full-service carrier, which has been in financial turbulence amid losses, caused by high jet fuel prices, rupee depreciation and inability to raise fares due to cut-throat competition, said a PTI report.
Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said its biologics manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator with zero observations.
Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said its has secured full commitment from leading global banks like Bank of America, Barclays Bank and Citibank to refinance the payment of 1 billion euro notes maturing in December this year, said a PTI report.
There is lot to chew this morning. Sensex slumped by 800 points and closed below its 200 day moving average largely on back of selling in large cap index stocks. Markets have given up all the gains of this year and now back to 2017 end levels.
Government has announced a relief of Rs. 2.5/ltr on petrol and diesel to consumers. Central government will cut Rs. 1.5 in excise duty and remaining Rs. 1 will be borne by Oil marketing companies. Oil marketing companies will see quarter of their profits evaporate. Stock prices were promptly marked down by 20% and more in a jiffy.
Russian President Putin is on two-day visit to India. Whole host of agreements on defence, trade, and space technology are on the agenda. Many market men are worried that US will put sanctions on India if India purchases five S-400 systems. It is pertinent to note that India would have discussed this with USA in the recent 2x2 negotiations and it is likely that India will get a waiver under the CAATSA.
Today’s RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) pronouncements are very important for the financial markets. . Since last meeting currency has depreciated by 7%, crude has rallied, the US Fed has hiked rates, domestic liquidity has tightened, the government has reduced borrowing for the second half of the fiscal amid falling GST revenue. Financial crisis has emerged after a major lender defaulted on its debt obligations.
If six wise men at MPC are able to come out with a clear communication and guide markets, it will go a long way in allaying fears on liquidity, inflation, interest rates and Currency. Foreign institutional investors which are in a sell mode can reverse only when we have a firm handle on currency.
There was large gap between year to date performance of Large (flat) and mid caps (-21%) and small cap (-33%). Leverage position holders or risk management departments are clearing leveraged positions against debit. If there is a need for immediate liquidity, they can liquidate large stocks and that is the reason why large-caps are coming under renewed selling pressure.
It is testing time for long term investors. We feel such falls offer great opportunity, provided you do not have high leverage or excessive derivative positions. It takes courage to step in such times. Summon courage and add exposure to select quality stocks. When everyone is fearful it is the best time to start gradually acquiring shares for long term. If you do not have cash allocated to equities or have already put in all the risk capital, it is time to churn the portfolio. Remove duds from the portfolios and concentrate on quality stocks.
For traders, the trend is down and unless MPC can reverse the sentiment remains with the trend.