Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty below 10,500; OMC stocks plunge up to 26%

Viewpoint: All eyes on MPC -- HDFC Securities

There is lot to chew this morning. Sensex slumped by 800 points and closed below its 200 day moving average largely on back of selling in large cap index stocks. Markets have given up all the gains of this year and now back to 2017 end levels.

Government has announced a relief of Rs. 2.5/ltr on petrol and diesel to consumers. Central government will cut Rs. 1.5 in excise duty and remaining Rs. 1 will be borne by Oil marketing companies. Oil marketing companies will see quarter of their profits evaporate. Stock prices were promptly marked down by 20% and more in a jiffy.

Russian President Putin is on two-day visit to India. Whole host of agreements on defence, trade, and space technology are on the agenda. Many market men are worried that US will put sanctions on India if India purchases five S-400 systems. It is pertinent to note that India would have discussed this with USA in the recent 2x2 negotiations and it is likely that India will get a waiver under the CAATSA.

Today’s RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) pronouncements are very important for the financial markets. . Since last meeting currency has depreciated by 7%, crude has rallied, the US Fed has hiked rates, domestic liquidity has tightened, the government has reduced borrowing for the second half of the fiscal amid falling GST revenue. Financial crisis has emerged after a major lender defaulted on its debt obligations.

If six wise men at MPC are able to come out with a clear communication and guide markets, it will go a long way in allaying fears on liquidity, inflation, interest rates and Currency. Foreign institutional investors which are in a sell mode can reverse only when we have a firm handle on currency.

There was large gap between year to date performance of Large (flat) and mid caps (-21%) and small cap (-33%). Leverage position holders or risk management departments are clearing leveraged positions against debit. If there is a need for immediate liquidity, they can liquidate large stocks and that is the reason why large-caps are coming under renewed selling pressure.

It is testing time for long term investors. We feel such falls offer great opportunity, provided you do not have high leverage or excessive derivative positions. It takes courage to step in such times. Summon courage and add exposure to select quality stocks. When everyone is fearful it is the best time to start gradually acquiring shares for long term. If you do not have cash allocated to equities or have already put in all the risk capital, it is time to churn the portfolio. Remove duds from the portfolios and concentrate on quality stocks.

For traders, the trend is down and unless MPC can reverse the sentiment remains with the trend.