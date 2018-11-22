Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty nears 10,650; RIL gains 1%, PSU banks slip

Share market LIVE today: The BSE Sensex rose over 150 points during the early morning trade session on Thursday after opening on a flat note with marginal gains. The NSE Nifty, too, edged higher and moved closer to the 10,650-mark. However, some gains were capped as selling pressure was witnessed in PSU banks, metals, pharma and auto stocks. Yes Bank, ONGC, Adani Ports, TCS, RIL and HDFC were among the top gainers on the Sensex. Bharti Airtel was the top loser in opening trade.
Asian equities stabilised Thursday following a modest rebound in energy and tech stocks on Wall Street, with US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, said a Reuters report. Crude prices resumed their downward trajectory Thursday, after a brief recovery on Wednesday. Crude prices have fallen by almost 30% from four-year highs touched at the start of October, the report added.
During the last three months, when the benchmark BSE Sensex corrected nearly 10% from its August record high, some large-cap stocks too slipped from their 52-week highs. In a recent report titled “India Strategy: Q2 FY18 earnings report”, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has handpicked 10 large cap stocks which have slipped up to 27% from their 52-week highs and could deliver gains of up to 9-47%.
PSU Banks shares slipped in trade today, even as the headline indices gained. Shares of State Bank of India were trading lower by 0.7%, while Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India shares dropped up to 2%.
Vodafone Idea shares fell over 3% to a low of Rs 42.90 per share on the BSE today after the company said it plans to invest Rs 27,000 crore in FY20. The country's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said it plans to invest Rs 27,000 crore in 2019-20, supported by savings of around Rs 14,000 crore that it expects to come from synergising operations of merged entities, according to a company's document. Vodafone Idea shares currently traded 0.23% higher at Rs 44.50 per share.
Shares of Reliance Industries gained over 1% to a high of Rs 1,125.10 per share on the BSE. Reliance Jio Infocomm on Wednesday said it will serve the country's largest and most sought-after accounts in telecom - the railways - from January 1, with officials saying it is likely to slash the national transporter's phone bills by around 35% at least. Railways has been using Bharati Airtel for over six years as its telecom provider for 1.95 lakh mobile phone connections used by its employees in closed user group (CUG) across the country for which the railways paid around Rs 100 crore bill per year, they said. Its validity will expire on December 31 this year.
Oil prices dipped on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC prevented further drops. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $53.38 per barrel at 0141 GMT, 25 cents, or 0.5% below their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $63.28 per barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.3%, from their last close.
Rising for the seventh straight day, the rupee strengthened by 35 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday on the back of falling crude oil prices. Traders said dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks also supported the rupee, PTI reported. They said fresh foreign fund inflows and a steep fall of nearly 7% in global crude prices to one-year low on Tuesday buoyed rupee sentiments. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.12 and rose further to quote at 71.11, showing a rise of 35 paise over its previous close of 71.46 against the dollar on Tuesday. The rupee had gained 21 paise to end at 71.46 against the US dollar Tuesday.
Asian shares stepped ahead cautiously on Thursday while oil rebounded from a steep sell-off, though rising U.S. interest rates and escalating trade tensions kept financial markets on edge amid signs of slackening global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.2% and has so far managed to hold up in November after three straight monthly declines. For the year, it is on track for its worst annual performance since 2011, in part due to anxiety over a weakening outlook for corporate profits and the heated Sino-U.S. trade war. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7% while Australian shares advanced 0.6%.
The NSE Nifty started on a tepid note and traded higher by 19.50 points or 0.18% at 10,619.55 points around 9.30 am. Vodafone Idea was the most traded stock by volume within the first 15 minutes of trade on the NSE today. Check the other stocks here:
US markets ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares. The market faltered toward the session’s end and gave up most of the gains as Apple shares corrected. European equities finished higher as a resolution to the Italian budget deficit seemed to draw closer. Italian banks led the way as reports fostered optimism that Italy could eventually reach an accommodation with the European Union.
The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday. It is going to be a stock specific session on our markets for next few days in absence of strong international cues. Bank Nifty is attracting more attention than Nifty and that trend is going to accentuate going forward.
Crude oil prices have retraced a bit though it is at a far more comfortable level for Indian markets. Lower energy costs and strengthening currency is infusing confidence in investors to pick individual stocks and invest confidently amidst global sell-off. Mid cap and small indices are showing resilience and are finding buyers.
10,800 remains a hurdle for the Nifty this series, while stop loss for the longs can be brought higher to 10,500 levels now.
-- HDFC Securities
The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares, but the market faltered toward the session’s end as Apple shares surrendered gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow also gave up its gains to end flat, while the S&P 500 ended near its session lows, a sign of lingering bearishness.
Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday tracking tepid cues from the global markets. The BSE Sensex opened over 50 points higher, while the NSE Nifty traded above the 10,600-level. Bharti Airtel was the top loser in opening trade. Yes Bank shares rose nearly 2%.