Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty nears 10,650; RIL gains 1%, PSU banks slip

Viewpoint: Mid cap and small cap buck the trend

US markets ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares. The market faltered toward the session’s end and gave up most of the gains as Apple shares corrected. European equities finished higher as a resolution to the Italian budget deficit seemed to draw closer. Italian banks led the way as reports fostered optimism that Italy could eventually reach an accommodation with the European Union.

The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday. It is going to be a stock specific session on our markets for next few days in absence of strong international cues. Bank Nifty is attracting more attention than Nifty and that trend is going to accentuate going forward.

Crude oil prices have retraced a bit though it is at a far more comfortable level for Indian markets. Lower energy costs and strengthening currency is infusing confidence in investors to pick individual stocks and invest confidently amidst global sell-off. Mid cap and small indices are showing resilience and are finding buyers.

10,800 remains a hurdle for the Nifty this series, while stop loss for the longs can be brought higher to 10,500 levels now.

-- HDFC Securities