Stock Market Highlights: Markets roar on US-India trade deal. Nifty jumped 639 points or 2.55% to close at 25,727, while the BSE Sensex closed 2,073 points or 2.54% higher at 83,739.
Indian equity markets kicked off the session with a bang after the long-awaited US-India trade deal and a sharp cut in US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.
Markets at open: In opening bell, the Sensex shot past 85,300, rising over 4%, while the Nifty crossed 26,300, also gaining more than 4%. The Nifty logged its biggest single-day opening gain ever, jumping over 1,000 points, as the Midcap Index climbed above 60,000 and Nifty Bank rose past 61,400.
US President Donald Trump announced a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%. According to Trump, the trade arrangement is “effective immediately.” He also indicated that India has agreed to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers for the US and increase purchases across energy, technology, agriculture and other sectors.
Market, Industry leaders hail trade deal
Not only did PM Modi hail the announcement by US President Donald Trump, but most market and Industry observers also gave a big thumbs up to the deal. They believe it removes a key overhang for the markets. Sectors like gems and jewellery, machinery, equipment and other export-oriented segments will be in focus.
How markets ended last session
Indian equities ended the February 2 session on a strong note after a volatile day. The Sensex rose 943 points to close at 81,666, while the Nifty gained nearly 263 points to settle close to 25,100.
Share Market Today Live | Sensex Nifty Live Updates: Key factors to watch out in today's trade
Indian equity benchmarks roared in Tuesday's trade, closing over 2.5% higher, each. The Nifty 50 ended the trade 639 points or 2.55% higher at 25,728, while the BSE Sensex closed 2,073 points or 2.54% higher at 83,739.
The Bank Nifty finished the trading 1,422 points or 2.43% higher at 60,041. The Nifty Midcap 100 ended 1,640 points or 2.84% higher at 59,307.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee strengthens on the back of trade deal
Rupee clocks best single day gain since 2013, up 1.6% strengthening to 90.038 per dollar. This came after US President Donald Trump said that the US slash tariff on Indian goods to 18%. The RBI’s foreign exchange policy could also complicate things. The RBI has been intervening in a rather unpredictable way over the past few months to prevent one-sided speculative positioning – both short and long – in the INR.
"We estimate that it sold around $50 billion in H2 2025 and has built up short FX forward positions too ($66 billion as of end-2025, but note that the RBI sold $10 billion of 3-year forex swaps on 13 January and another $10 billion will be auctioned on 4 February). We recall how the INR underperformed in 2Q25 partly because the RBI shrunk its short FX forward book by $25 billion then," said HSBC in a report.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Gold and Silver see stabilisation, says experts
Gold and silver are showing early signs of stabilisation after last week’s historic selloff, with both metals rebounding modestly as investors reassess whether the downturn was structural or simply an overshoot, said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments.
"However, the drivers for bullion remain intact, suggesting the correction was largely due to short term catalysts rather than a shift in long term fundamentals. Prices are now attempting a mild recovery as markets digest the impact of margin hikes, a stronger U.S. dollar, and repositioning linked to the Fed chair nomination," he added.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Top gainers in Nifty 50
Adani Enterprises has surged as the top gainer in the Nifty 50. The stock has risen nearly 11% on the National Stock Exchange. It was followed by Adani Ports, Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, and many other stocks. Except for Nestle India, all the Nifty constituents were trading in the green.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Trade deal a big tailwind for Indian businesses
The reduction in tariffs by the US from 50% to 18%, coupled with the recent India-EU FTA deal, restores India’s relevance in global supply chains, said Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman & CEO, Aequs. The US tariff reduction materially improves India’s competitiveness vis-a-via other Asian destinations. Finally, India is positioned for a sweet spot.
"With China at 30%; Vietnam at 19% and India being the lowest in the region at 18%, it is a big boost for our Toys and aerospace where our customers were paying 50% tariff for buying from us. The tariff reduction improves pricing headroom, strengthens customer confidence, and accelerates supply-chain rebalancing back to India. It is big tailwind for Indian businesses,” he said.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Finance on India-US trade deal
“The Indi-US trade agreement is a positive step that reinforces confidence in India’s economic direction and global integration. Progress towards a trade agreement with the European Union further strengthens India’s standing as a reliable long-term partner. For the financial services sector, such policy clarity supports prudent capital deployment and creates a stable environment for sustained growth. We welcome these developments as they create a strong foundation for long-term economic momentum,” said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance.
At this hour, the Indian markets are trading strong, with the Sensex up 2.78% at 83,938.83 points and the Nifty rising 2.82% to 25,796.05.
Among Sensex stocks, Adani Ports is up 8.04%, Bajaj Finance gained 6.54%, Sun Pharma rose 4.81%, IndiGo climbed 4.58%, and Bajaj Finserv increased 4.39%.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Expert's take on India-US trade deal
"The US-India trade deal is likely to boost US-India trade significantly. More important it is about the sentiment turning positive, both for domestic investors as well as FIIs. The overhang on the INR is also likely to reduce reversing INR to below 90 on a sustained basis. Most important, the markets which were struggling to get a direction are probably at an inflection point with the bear market probably ending," said Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital.
"Of course, the details are not out yet, but one can get a decent anticipatory understanding if one parses Trump’s tweet, the budget provisions, the India-EU FTA and the India-New Zealand FTA," he added.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: PL Capital's take on India-US trade deal
India and United States have agreed to a trade agreement under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be cut to 18% from 25%, and the additional 25% duty on purchases of Russian crude oil will be eliminated.
"At 18%, India's tariff rate is now lower than that of several major export-oriented Asian economies. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam face tariffs of 20%, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan face tariffs of 19%. Cambodia also faces a higher tariff burden at 19%," said Vikram Kasat, Head of Advisory at PL Capital.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: SBI Securities on Indian equity markets post India-US trade deal
Overall, this deal is a major positive for Indian equity markets. "We are seeing tariffs reduced significantly—from 50% down to 18%—which is excellent news for sectors like Textiles, Seafood, Chemicals, Auto Ancillaries, and New Energy businesses like Solar," said Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities. In the Textile sector, companies with US exposure ranging between 20% and 70%—such as Gokaldas, Welspun India, Himatsingka Seide, Trident, and SP Apparels—will be the primary beneficiaries.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates:Trade deal seen supporting export-linked sectors
Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said the sharp cut in tariffs from 50% to 18% under the India-US trade deal is a positive for Indian equity markets and is likely to support export-oriented sectors such as textiles, seafood, chemicals, auto ancillaries and solar.
Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities said, "In textiles, companies with meaningful exposure to the US market—ranging from about 20% to as high as 70%—including Gokaldas, Welspun India, Himatsingka Seide, Trident and SP Apparels, are likely to benefit. In the seafood space, shrimp exporters remain in focus, led by Apex Frozen Foods with around 63% exposure, followed by Waterbase at about 40% and Avanti Feeds at roughly 14%."
"The chemical sector could also see gains, especially players such as UPL, SRF, Aarti Industries and Navin Fluorine, where US exposure is generally in the 25–30% range, with some niche companies having even higher exposure. In the consumer segment, LT Foods stands out with nearly 40% exposure, while in auto ancillaries, Garware Hi-Tech Films is a key name to watch. At a broader level, the deal may help slow foreign institutional investor outflows and support the rupee against the dollar, improving overall market sentiment,” he added.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Choice Wealth says plan’s strength is its mutuality
The India–US trade step reads as a pragmatic exchange rather than a headline-grabbing pact. India agrees to trim select trade barriers and boost purchases of US crude—moves aimed at securing energy, calming inflation, and supporting manufacturing, said Akshat Garg, Head of Research & Product at Choice Wealth. In return, the United States will lower reciprocal tariffs to about 18%, easing export costs for Indian firms.
"The plan’s strength is its mutuality: India protects domestic priorities through targeted concessions, while the US opens market access that fuels growth and jobs. If policymakers pair these tariff shifts with clearer rules, streamlined logistics, and phased implementation, businesses on both sides can adjust without disruption," he said.
The Indian markets are seeing strong optimism after US President Donald Trump announced the trade deal with India. Brokerage firm Jefferies in its latest report highlighted that most agricultural products are likely excluded, which had been a sticking point earlier. The agreement is expected to end months of uncertainty, lift market sentiment, improve foreign investor confidence, and support the rupee.
Under the deal, tariffs on Indian exports to the US have been cut sharply to 18% from 50%, while US exports to India will now face zero tariffs. This move is expected to benefit sectors like auto components, chemicals, and solar manufacturing that have high exposure to the US market.
Jefferies identified several companies that could gain, including Sona BLW, Bharat Forge, Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, Emmvee, and Welspun Living. Adani Group companies may also benefit from improved trade and market sentiment. However, the brokerage cautioned that higher costs for US oil or gas imports could negatively affect oil marketing companies.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Expert's take on India-US trade deal
India's just announced trade deal with the US is a welcome news. For many MSME as well as listed goods exporters, a major overhang is removed particularly in textiles, auto/auto ancillaries, gems/jewellery and so on. Similarly positive news for the markets in terms of sentiment and flows, said Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, Fund Manager of PIPE Fund at Ionic Asset.
"The Indo-EU FTA gave India negotiating leverage with Trump, though we must wait for the fine print. Combined with reasonable valuations, good earnings (ex-one time labour charge), a falling dollar and a solid domestic macro of high growth and low inflation, Indian equity markets look attractive from a risk-reward perspective," he added.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty FMCG bucks the trend
NIfty FMCG bucks trend, falling 0.18% today, February 03. While the benchmarks are on a historic highs, Nifty FMCG was the onyl secotr to trade in the red. Godrej Consumer, Nestle India, Britannia, ITC, Dabur, and many other FMCG stocks were in the red.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty maintain strong momentum at mid-morning trade
By 10 am, Indian markets continued their bullish run following the US-India trade deal. The Sensex was trading at 83,738.98, up 2,072.52 points or 2.54%, while the Nifty rose 617.45 points, up 2.46%, at 25,705.85.
The Nifty Pharma Index is seeing early gains today, rising nearly 3%. This surge is because market is reacting to the US–India trade deal and expectations of higher export opportunities.
Aurobindo Pharma led the charge, up around 5%, followed by PPL Pharma gaining over 4% and Sun Pharma rising nearly 4%.
Divis Laboratories climbed nearly 4%, Dr. Reddy’s gained around 3.5%, while Laurus Labs and Wockhardt were up over 3% each. Mankind Pharma added nearly 3%.
Several midcap and smaller pharma stocks recorded moderate gains. Zydus Lifesciences rose around 2.5%, Alkem Laboratories was up nearly 2.5%, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained over 2%. Lupin, J B Chemicals, and Biocon also saw steady gains.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Gems and Jewellery stocks up as much as 17%
Goldiam International, Renaissance Global, Rajesh Exports, Kalyan Jewellers India, Motisons Jewellers, and many other gems and jewellery stocks surged in today's trade as India and the US struck a trade deal. All the gems & jewellery stocks were trading in the green. The share price of Goldiam International rose the most among the gems & jewellery stocks, increasing 16.72%.
In early trading hours, the Nifty Auto Index gained over 3% as markets reacted to the long-awaited US–India trade deal. Among auto stocks, Bharat Forge jumped 8%, Sonacomms rose 7%, and Motherson added 6%.
Other major auto names also recorded gains. TI India surged 6.42%, Unominda rose 4.80%, Mahindra & Mahindra gained 3%, and Bosch Ltd added nearly 3%.
Two-wheeler and passenger vehicle stocks saw moderate increases, with Ashok Leyland up 3%, Maruti and Eicher Motors climbing nearly 3% each, and Hero MotoCorp gaining 2%. TVS Motor and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were up 2.5% each, while Bajaj Auto and Exide Industries rose 2% each.
KPR Mill, Gokaldas Exports, Faze Three, Indo Count Industries, and Kitex Garments are the textile stocks that have hit the upper circuit as soon as markets opened. The reason behind this skyrocketing surge is the India-US trade deal that was finalised last night, February 02. None of the textile stocks were trading below 2% on the bourses.
Welspun Living, Pearl Global Industries, S P Apparels, Garware Technical Fibres, Himatsingka Seide, Vardhman Textiles, Sangam (India), Trident, Arvind, and many other textile stocks followed suit.
All Sensex stocks in the early trade were trading in the green, led by strong gains in key names. Adani Ports rose 7%, while Bajaj Finance climbed 5% and Eternal added 5%. Bajaj Finserv was up 4%, and IndiGo gained 4.%, a broad-based buying across the benchmark index in early trade.
As per the financial express data:
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Auto in full throttle
The automobile stocks are in full throttle. Nifty Auto shot up 3.7% in Tuesday's trade following the India-US trade deal. Bharat Forge led the surge, breaking out at 10% as soon as markets opened. The stock is stuck in the upper circuit and made a new52-week high of Rs 1,588 on the National Stock Exchange. It was followed by other automobile stocks like Sona Comstar, Motherson Sumi, Tube Investments of India, Uno Minda, etc. All the constituents of the Nifty Auto were trading in the green, in fact, above 2%.
Indian equity markets started the session on a strong note after the announcement of the long-awaited US–India trade deal and a sharp cut in US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 % from 50%.
The benchmark indices opened with a sharp gap-up. The Sensex surged past the 85,300 level, rising over 4% at the open, while the Nifty crossed 26,300, also gaining more than 4%
The Nifty opened with its biggest single-day gain ever, surging over 1,000 points, while the Midcap Index rose above 60,000 and the Nifty Bank crossed the 61,400 level.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Analyst view -Trade deal seen lifting market outlook
Market participants believe the US-India trade deal could change the near-term outlook for Indian equities by removing a key source of uncertainty.
“The dramatic announcement of the long-awaited US-India trade deal and the US decision to cut tariffs on India from 50% to 18% is a game changer for the Indian economy and stock markets. The deal getting delayed was the single important factor that was weighing on the markets. The impact of the deal will be manifold: One, India’s growth rate will rise to around 7.5% in FY27 assisted by higher exports to the US. Two, corporate earnings already showing signs of revival in FY 27 can accelerate to around 16 to 18%. Three, rupee will strengthen sharply. The combination of US-India trade deal, the EU-India trade deal and the growth-oriented Budget will boost the market sentiments and the animal spirits in the economy. The stock market, anticipating and discounting these developments will boom," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-opening trend
In pre-opening trade, the Sensex jumped 3,203.52 points, or 3.92%, to 84,869.98, while the Nifty surged 1,408 points, or 5.61%, to 26,496.40.
US President Donald Trump on Monday has announced a trade agreement with India that brings down reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%. The move is expected to influence trade-related activity and keep market participants focused on companies with exposure to exports.
Sectors likely to stay in focus include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering firms, and specialty chemical companies. Agro and seafood exporters, along with select electronics and consumer manufacturers that have business links to the US, may also see increased attention in the market.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: HDFC AMC's CEO on India-US Trade deal
"Kudos to our leadership for a successful India-US trade deal that’s anchored in mutual respect, strategic autonomy, and the shared objective of global stability and prosperity. It’s wonderful news coming on the back of a highly pragmatic, growth-oriented Budget and a series of reforms," said Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC.
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Sujan Hajra on India-US Trade deal - Market outlook
On equities, Hajra noted, “With the India–US treaty now in place, that overhang is beginning to lift. The key shift is not incremental tariff relief, but the restoration of geopolitical and trade stability. As risk premia normalise, India once again looks investable to global capital — a high-growth, politically aligned, strategically important economy with deep domestic demand and improving external linkages to both the US and Europe.”
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Sujan Hajra on India-US Trade deal - Macroeconomic consequences
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director at Anand Rathi Group, added, “Yet, the macroeconomic and strategic consequences of the episode have been far more significant. The tariff shock acted as a catalyst for reforms…Most importantly, it forced India to seek deeper market access and geopolitical hedging through a landmark trade agreement with the European Union — opening a far larger, richer and more stable export market for Indian manufacturing and services.”
Sensex, Nifty Today Stock Market Live Updates: Anand Rathi Group says tariff impact was limited
While the imposition of a 50% US tariff disrupted a wide swathe of Indian exports, its direct impact on the earnings of India’s listed corporates was limited. India’s tariff impacted parts of goods export exposure to the US is skewed toward privately held MSMEs and low-margin manufacturing rather than large, listed firms, said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director at Anand Rathi Group. Consequently, the subsequent rollback in tariff rates is unlikely, by itself, to materially alter the earnings trajectory of Indian equities.