Stock Market Highlights: Markets roar on US-India trade deal. Nifty jumped 639 points or 2.55% to close at 25,727, while the BSE Sensex closed 2,073 points or 2.54% higher at 83,739.

Indian equity markets kicked off the session with a bang after the long-awaited US-India trade deal and a sharp cut in US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.

Markets at open: In opening bell, the Sensex shot past 85,300, rising over 4%, while the Nifty crossed 26,300, also gaining more than 4%. The Nifty logged its biggest single-day opening gain ever, jumping over 1,000 points, as the Midcap Index climbed above 60,000 and Nifty Bank rose past 61,400.

US President Donald Trump announced a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%. According to Trump, the trade arrangement is “effective immediately.” He also indicated that India has agreed to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers for the US and increase purchases across energy, technology, agriculture and other sectors.

Market, Industry leaders hail trade deal

Not only did PM Modi hail the announcement by US President Donald Trump, but most market and Industry observers also gave a big thumbs up to the deal. They believe it removes a key overhang for the markets. Sectors like gems and jewellery, machinery, equipment and other export-oriented segments will be in focus.

How markets ended last session

Indian equities ended the February 2 session on a strong note after a volatile day. The Sensex rose 943 points to close at 81,666, while the Nifty gained nearly 263 points to settle close to 25,100.

Live Updates

Share Market Today Live | Sensex Nifty Live Updates: Key factors to watch out in today's trade