Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 10,700; Yes Bank shares down 3%

Yes Bank share price tanked more than 3% to emerge as the biggest loser in the Sensex in the morning trade. Earlier, SGX Nifty Futures were trading 34.50 points higher at the Singapore Exchange, indicating a slightly positive start for the NSE Nifty 50. Yes Bank, Lupin, Reliance Capital, Future Retail are among top stocks to track today.
Asian shares dithered on Wednesday and the dollar jumped to a near 1-1/2-year top as risk assets rowed back amid conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, said a Reuters report. In commodity markets, oil was cautiously higher ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide on some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut, the report added.
The headline indices-- Sensex and Nifty--opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex zoomed more than 150 points on open to hit 35,635.52, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700-mark. Yes Bank share price tanked more than 3% to emerge as the biggest loser in the morning trade. A look at live Sensex heat map.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.00 per barrel at 0027 GMT, up 44 cents, or 0.9 percent from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade. Despite Wednesday's rise, oil prices have still lost almost a third of their value since early October, weighed down by an emerging supply overhang and by widespread weakness in financial markets, Reuters reported.
Asian shares dithered on Wednesday and the dollar jumped to a near 1-1/2-year top as risk assets rowed back amid conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan see-sawed between positive and negative territory and last was flat. Australian and South Korean stocks were both down 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.7%. Chinese indices shed small early gains. The blue-chip index was flat.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher on Tuesday after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart on Saturday was an opportunity to “turn the page” on a trade war. All three of Wall Street’s major indexes reversed losses following Kudlow’s comments days ahead of the high-stakes dinner between Trump and Xi Jinping after the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. But Kudlow also said the White House has been disappointed so far in China’s response to trade issues with the United States. On Monday, Trump threatened to move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, due to take effect on Jan. 1.
