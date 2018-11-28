Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 10,700; Yes Bank shares down 3%

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market live today: The headline indices– Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex zoomed more than 150 points on open to hit 35,635.52, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700-mark. Yes Bank share price tanked more than 3% to emerge as the biggest loser in the Sensex in the morning trade. Earlier, SGX Nifty Futures were trading 34.50 points higher at the Singapore Exchange, indicating a slightly positive start for the NSE Nifty 50. Yes Bank, Lupin, Reliance Capital, Future Retail are among top stocks to track today.

Asian shares dithered on Wednesday and the dollar jumped to a near 1-1/2-year top as risk assets rowed back amid conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, said a Reuters report. In commodity markets, oil was cautiously higher ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide on some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut, the report added.