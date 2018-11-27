Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty turn choppy after lukewarm start; metals stocks crack; Yes Bank up 2%

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty turned choppy during the early morning trade session after a tepid start today tracking mixed global cues. A sell-off in metals, FMCG, auto, media and private banks stocks, too, kept the benchmark indices under pressure. Yes Bank shares traded with around 2% gains on both the BSE and NSE.
Asian share markets struggled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region, said a Reuters report. In commodity markets, oil prices faltered anew amid record production by Saudi Arabia.
The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange. According to a PTI report, the currency fell after US President Donald Trump suggested a tariff hike on Chinese goods. The domestic unit opened weak in line with other Asian currencies after Trump on Monday said for any trade deal China has to treat his country "fairly". "Here's what the bottom line is: China has to treat us fairly. They haven't been. They have to treat us fairly," Trump told reporters at the White House. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 70.91 and declined further to quote at 71.02, showing a fall of 15 paise over its previous close. The rupee Monday fell by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the US dollar.
Shares of drug firm Lupin rose 1% to a high of Rs 853.70 per share on the BSE in early morning trade today. The drug firm on Monday said it has received approvals from the US health regulator for its Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, and Potassium Chloride for oral solution. The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its generic Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules USP in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.
Wall Street bounced back on Monday, lifted by expectations that retailers raked in online sales during a prime holiday shopping period, while European stocks rallied after signs that Italy was preparing to rework spending plans that have fueled tensions with the European Union, said a Reuters report. Oil prices also recovered after its own “black” Friday, adding to risk-on sentiment, and the pound rose after Britain’s Brexit agreement won approval from European leaders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 354.29 points, or 1.46%, to 24,640.24, the S&P 500 gained 40.89 points, or 1.55%, to 2,673.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 142.87 points, or 2.06%, to 7,081.85.
Jet Airways shares fell over 3% to a low of Rs 292.50 per share on the BSE in early morning trade today. The crisis-hit airline continues to use layoffs in small chunks as one of the means to reduce cost with the carrier handing over pink slips to around 16 more employees, PTI reported on Monday quoting sources. The fired employees were working as ground staff in Jet Airway's Kochi and Hyderabad offices, as per the source. Late last month, the airline had laid off 20employees, including some senior-level executives from the in-flight services department. Prior to that, it reportedly had asked 15 managerial level employees from various departments including engineering, security and sales, to leave the company.
The Nifty PSU Bank index traded with gains today, with shares of Union Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Canara Bank and Bank of India gaining up to 2% in early trade. IDBI Bank was the only PSU bank stock in red.
The NSE Nifty, which started on a tepid note today, currently traded at 10,612.70, down 15.90 points or 0.15% from its Monday's close. Yes Bank emerged as the most active stock by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade today. Check out the other most active securities:
Yes Bank shares jumped over 3% to a high of Rs 194 per share on the BSE in early morning trade today. According to a PTI report on Monday, entities linked to one of the promoters of Yes Bank have paid Rs 400 crore to two mutual funds from whom they had raised funds by pledging shares. The entities are understood to be linked to the close family members of Rana Kapoor, the chief executive and one of the promoters of the bank. The Kapoor family paid Rs 200 crore each to Reliance Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the report said quoting sources, adding this was a prepayment of the due amount.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals gained over 2% in opening trade on Tuesday. The drug major on Monday said the company along with its subsidiary has entered into settlements with certain plaintiffs in the Modafinil antitrust litigation pending in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The company, however, did not disclose the details of the settlement, saying the terms are confidential.
Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today tracking mixed global cues. Shares of Infosys, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Coal India gained up to 2% in opening trade.
Asian share markets struggled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region, said a Reuters report. Japan’s Nikkei managed to eke out a 0.1% gain, and Chinese blue-chips added 0.6%. Other bourses were mixed with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also retreated 0.4%, after rising sharply overnight.
The BSE Sensex rose over 40 points during the pre-open session today, with Yes Bank shares surging over 3%. The rupee opened at 70.87 per US dollar against the US dollar from its yesterday's close at 70.8675 against the greenback.
U.S. stocks closed higher Monday as retail shares rallied on expectations of strong sales as shoppers went hunting for deals on Cyber Monday. Stable oil prices and global equities gains also soothed sentiment after a bruising week of losses.
U.S.-China trade tensions continued to loom over the market ahead of the Group of 20 summit beginning Friday when President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet and discuss trade issues.
After dillydallying near the previous close, FMCG stocks and rate sensitive stocks like Banks, Automobiles took lead and helped Nifty hit a century yesterday. Today we expect markets to digest yesterday’s gains and consolidate. Derivatives contracts for the November series will expire this Thursday and rollovers will drive prices from here on. 10750 is hurdle for this series while support has moved up to 10550.
