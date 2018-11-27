Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty turn choppy after lukewarm start; metals stocks crack; Yes Bank up 2%

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty turned choppy during the early morning trade session after a tepid start today tracking mixed global cues. A sell-off in metals, FMCG, auto, media and private banks stocks, too, kept the benchmark indices under pressure. Yes Bank shares traded with around 2% gains on both the BSE and NSE.

Asian share markets struggled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region, said a Reuters report. In commodity markets, oil prices faltered anew amid record production by Saudi Arabia.