Share market LIVE updates: Sensex reclaims 36,000, Nifty above 10,800; Yes Bank tanks 7%; Vedanta top gainer

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock market opened on a strong note on Thursday tracking positive global cues. The BSE Sensex opened over 250 points higher, while the NSE Nifty opened above the 10,800-level. Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plunged to their lowest in more than two years on Thursday after credit rating agencies ICRA and CARE Ratings downgraded ratings on the lender’s debt instruments.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it may nearing an end to its three-year rate tightening cycle, boosting interest in riskier assets, said a Reuters report. The dollar struggled and U.S. Treasury yields dipped after Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that U.S. policy rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point.