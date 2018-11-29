Share market LIVE updates: Sensex reclaims 36,000, Nifty above 10,800; Yes Bank tanks 7%; Vedanta top gainer

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock market opened on a strong note on Thursday tracking positive global cues. The BSE Sensex opened over 250 points higher, while the NSE Nifty opened above the 10,800-level. Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plunged to their lowest in more than two years on Thursday after credit rating agencies ICRA and CARE Ratings downgraded ratings on the lender’s debt instruments.
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it may nearing an end to its three-year rate tightening cycle, boosting interest in riskier assets, said a Reuters report. The dollar struggled and U.S. Treasury yields dipped after Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that U.S. policy rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point.
Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar faltered following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calming investor concerns over the pace of rate hikes, Reuters reported. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,224.13 per ounce at 0410 GMT. Prices climbed about 0.6% on Wednesday, their biggest one-day percentage gain since November 16. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,223.2 per ounce.
The rupee continued to appreciate in the early morning trade deals on Thursday and gained past the 70/$ mark for the first time since August 27. The rupee currently traded 63 paise higher at 69.9875 against the US dollar.
The Nifty IT index was the only sectoral loser in tody's trade as the rupee appreciated against the dollar. The rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday after most Asian markets rallied following the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments, helping boost appetite for riskier assets, according to a Reuters report.
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plunged to their lowest in more than two years on Thursday after credit rating agencies ICRA and CARE Ratings downgraded ratings on the lender's debt instruments, a Reuters report said. The bank's shares fell 6.1% to Rs 152.15 rupees to their lowest since March 18, 2016, in early trade. ICRA downgraded domestic long-term ratings of the bank's senior debt instruments to 'ICRA AA' from 'ICRA AA+' and its subordinate debt instruments to 'ICRA AA-' from 'ICRA AA', the bank said in a statement late on Wednesday. Meanwhile, CARE Ratings cut domestic ratings of Yes Bank's senior debt instruments to 'CARE AA+' from 'CARE AAA' and subordinate debt instruments to 'CARE AA' from 'CARE AA+'.
Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that benchmark U.S. interest rates were “just below” neutral sparked a sharp rally on Wall Street on Wednesday, easing investor worries about the pace of rate hikes by the U.S. central bank next year. Hopes that the United States and China could call a trade war ceasefire at the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina also boosted stocks around the globe. Meanwhile, the dollar retreated with potentially fewer rate increases on the horizon, and sterling rose after the Bank of England said the British economy could shrink by as much as 8 percent in about a year after a no-deal Brexit.
The Indian rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday while bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May as most Asian markets rallied following the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments, helping boost appetite for riskier assets, according to a Reuters report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy. The comments have prompted speculation that the cycle of U.S. interest rate hikes may be petering out. The partially convertible rupee was at 70.13 per dollar after touching 70.03 earlier, its strongest level since August 28. It had ended Wednesday at 70.6250. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.60% by 0340 GMT, down 4 basis points on the day and at its lowest level since May 8.
Yes Bank emerged as the most traded stock by volume in the first 15 minutes of trading on Thursday. Check other stocks here:
The NSE Nifty opened above the 10,800-level on Thursday, buoyed by strong global cues. In the first 10 minutes of trade, the Nifty was trading 72.05 points or 0.67% higher at 10,800.90 points. Check out the top 5 gainers and losers on the Nifty:
Buoyed by strong global cues, the benchmark BSE Sensex on Thursday reclaimed the 36,000-mark. Around 9.25 am, the Sensex surged 283.49 points or 0.79% to trade at 36,000.44 points. Yes Bank remained the top loser, cracking over 5% in early morning trade.
