Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance top stocks to track

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — are likely to open in the positive territory on Monday tracking positive global cues and a slump in crude oil prices. SGX Nifty Futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.25% higher on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50.

Asian shares edged higher on Monday, though investors were cautious as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy, said a Reuters report. Oil prices traded near their lowest levels since October last year, having dived 8% on Friday for the biggest weekly losses in nearly three years, with rising U.S. production intensifying fears of a supply glut.

Among top stocks to track in trade today are HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance, which will enter the BSE Sensex effective December 24. Wipro and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd will be dropped from the index, according to information available with the BSE website.