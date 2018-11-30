  1. Home
Share market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 150 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,900; Yes Bank up 5%; Vodafone Idea down 2%

By: | Updated:Nov 30, 2018 9:59 am

Share market LIVE: After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex extended gains and surged over 150 points in early morning trade today. The NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped over 5% on the BSE. Vodafone Idea shares were down over 2% after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments.

Share market LIVE today: After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex extended gains and surged over 150 points in early morning trade today. The NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped over 5% on the BSE, while Tata Motors shares slipped 3%. Vodafone Idea shares were down over 2% after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments.

Share markets ticked slightly lower in early Asian trade on Friday as investors await a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina this weekend for signs of a trade war detente, said a Reuters report. In commodities markets, U.S. crude prices retreated after rising on news that Russia is increasingly convinced it needs to reduce oil output along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna on Dec. 6-7.

09:59 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Rupee rises 21 paise to 3-month high of 69.64 against US dollar

Rising for the fourth straight day, the rupee climbed 21 paise to a three month high of 69.64 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities. Increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency, PTI reported quoting forex traders. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 69.68 and rose further to quote at 69.64, showing a rise of 21 paise over its previous close. On Thursday the rupee had vaulted 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per US dollar.

09:55 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Tata Motors slips nearly 4%

Shares of Tata  Motors slipped nearly 4% today after its subsidiary JLR on Thursday said it will reduce workforce at its UK plant. Tata Motors shares slipped by 3.84% to a low of Rs 170.50 per share on the BSE. Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday said it will reduce the workforce at its plant in Wolverhampton, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move, said a Reuters report. The company said in response to adjustments in vehicle production schedules, the Engine Manufacturing Centre will take a temporary pause in production. Maintenance and salaried staff will continue as normal. Those affected will continue to receive full pay for the period.

09:47 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares jump over 3%

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped over 3% in trade today after the company on Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures. The shares of the company rose 3.38% to a high of Rs 725 per share on the NSE. According to a regulatory filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance is in the process of issuing secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 20,000 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds will mature in three years on December 29, 2021.

09:45 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Vodafone Idea shares slip 2.5% after Crisil downgrades ratings

Vodafone Idea shares slip 2.5% in trade today after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments. Shares of Vodafone Idea slipped 2.5% to a low of Rs 36.80 per share on the BSE during early morning trade deals. Vodafone Idea on Thursday said CRISIL has downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services

09:40 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
NSE live! Check out the most traded stocks

The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark in trade today buoyed by an appreciating rupee and healthy buying in index heavyweights. Yes Bank was the most traded stock by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade today. Check out the other most traded stocks today:

09:37 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Yes Bank shares snap 5-day fall; surge nearly 6%

Shares of the private sector lender Yes Bank snapped a 5-day falling streak and surged nearly 6% to a high of Rs 169.95 per share on the BSE during early morning trade today. Yes Bank shares had tanked as much as 9% to a fresh 33-month low on Thursday, after ICRA, CARE downgraded ratings on the lender’s debt instruments. However, shares of the bank soon staged a smart recovery of nearly 13% from its day’s low at Rs 147 per share on the BSE.

09:23 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
NSE Live! Nifty reclaims 10,900; check top gainers and losers

The  NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark in trade today.  Around 9.22 am, the Nifty rose by 50.40 points or 0.46% at 10,909.10 points. Check out the top gainers and losers here:

 

09:21 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
OPENING BELL: Sensex jumps 130 pts, Nifty nears 10,900; Tata Motors slips 3%, Yes Bank up 2%

BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening trade today. The NSE Nifty 50, too, opened in the positive territory and hovered near the 10,900-mark. Tata Motors shares slipped 3% in early morning trade, while Yes Bank shares rose over 2%.

Share market on Thursday: The BSE Sensex continued its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day and ended Thursday’s trade 453.46 points or 1.27% higher at 36,170.41 points. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 129.85 points or 1.21% higher at 10,858.70 points. The benchmark indices continued to gain for the fourth consecutive session today on the back of positive global cues, coupled with an appreciating rupee on the back of sliding crude oil prices, and healthy buying in financials stocks. The rupee appreciated past the 70/$ mark for the first time today in over three-months.
