Share market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 150 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,900; Yes Bank up 5%; Vodafone Idea down 2%

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE today: After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex extended gains and surged over 150 points in early morning trade today. The NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped over 5% on the BSE, while Tata Motors shares slipped 3%. Vodafone Idea shares were down over 2% after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments.

Share markets ticked slightly lower in early Asian trade on Friday as investors await a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina this weekend for signs of a trade war detente, said a Reuters report. In commodities markets, U.S. crude prices retreated after rising on news that Russia is increasingly convinced it needs to reduce oil output along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna on Dec. 6-7.