Share market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 150 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,900; Yes Bank up 5%; Vodafone Idea down 2%

Share market LIVE today: After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex extended gains and surged over 150 points in early morning trade today. The NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped over 5% on the BSE, while Tata Motors shares slipped 3%. Vodafone Idea shares were down over 2% after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments.
Share markets ticked slightly lower in early Asian trade on Friday as investors await a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina this weekend for signs of a trade war detente, said a Reuters report. In commodities markets, U.S. crude prices retreated after rising on news that Russia is increasingly convinced it needs to reduce oil output along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna on Dec. 6-7.
Rising for the fourth straight day, the rupee climbed 21 paise to a three month high of 69.64 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities. Increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency, PTI reported quoting forex traders. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 69.68 and rose further to quote at 69.64, showing a rise of 21 paise over its previous close. On Thursday the rupee had vaulted 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per US dollar.
Shares of Tata Motors slipped nearly 4% today after its subsidiary JLR on Thursday said it will reduce workforce at its UK plant. Tata Motors shares slipped by 3.84% to a low of Rs 170.50 per share on the BSE. Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday said it will reduce the workforce at its plant in Wolverhampton, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move, said a Reuters report. The company said in response to adjustments in vehicle production schedules, the Engine Manufacturing Centre will take a temporary pause in production. Maintenance and salaried staff will continue as normal. Those affected will continue to receive full pay for the period.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped over 3% in trade today after the company on Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures. The shares of the company rose 3.38% to a high of Rs 725 per share on the NSE. According to a regulatory filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance is in the process of issuing secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 20,000 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds will mature in three years on December 29, 2021.
Vodafone Idea shares slip 2.5% in trade today after ratings agency CRISIL downgraded the ratings of its debt instruments. Shares of Vodafone Idea slipped 2.5% to a low of Rs 36.80 per share on the BSE during early morning trade deals. Vodafone Idea on Thursday said CRISIL has downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services
The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark in trade today buoyed by an appreciating rupee and healthy buying in index heavyweights. Yes Bank was the most traded stock by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade today. Check out the other most traded stocks today:
Shares of the private sector lender Yes Bank snapped a 5-day falling streak and surged nearly 6% to a high of Rs 169.95 per share on the BSE during early morning trade today. Yes Bank shares had tanked as much as 9% to a fresh 33-month low on Thursday, after ICRA, CARE downgraded ratings on the lender’s debt instruments. However, shares of the bank soon staged a smart recovery of nearly 13% from its day’s low at Rs 147 per share on the BSE.
The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark in trade today. Around 9.22 am, the Nifty rose by 50.40 points or 0.46% at 10,909.10 points. Check out the top gainers and losers here:
BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening trade today. The NSE Nifty 50, too, opened in the positive territory and hovered near the 10,900-mark. Tata Motors shares slipped 3% in early morning trade, while Yes Bank shares rose over 2%.