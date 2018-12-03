Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trim opening gains; metal stocks jump over 4%; Sun Pharma top loser

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty trimmed some of their early morning gains during the first half an hour of trade today as pharma and PSU banks stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure. Sun Pharma was the top drag, down nearly 10%. On the other hand, metals, realty, FMCG and financial services stocks traded with gains. The headline indices had opened Monday’s trade in the positive territory on Monday tracking positive global cues. The BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded firmly above the 10,900 level in opening trade today.
Asian shares rallied on Monday after U.S. and Chinese leaders brokered a truce in their trade conflict, a relief for the global economic outlook and a tonic for emerging markets, reported Reuters. Trade-exposed currencies led the early gains, with the Australian dollar notching a four-month peak, while the dollar dropped to one-month lows against the yuan.
The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped into the red during early morning trade session today, with a majority of the stocks trading with losses. SBI shares slipped 0.14%, while Vijaya Bank gained 0.61%.
At the end of a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Argentina on Saturday, China pledged to purchase more goods from the U.S. and open its market, while Washington said it would postpone plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. This is on expected lines. Coming on the heels of the US-Canada-Mexico pact that was signed on Friday to replace the Nafta and change in the hawkish stance of the U.S. Fed, this signals a risk-on in the markets. As a result, commodities, including Crude will do well. Oil marketing companies could see some profit booking. President Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning in honour of former President George Herbert Walker Bush. The NYSE and the Nasdaq markets will be closed Wednesday to mourn the death of Bush Sr.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1 % in July-September, down from 8.2 % in the previous quarter as high fuel prices, a sliding rupee and relatively weaker rural demand seem to have applied the brakes on the economy. Goods and Services (GST) collection in November dropped to Rs 97,637 crore, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore collected previous month. These Poor local cues will cap the gains for our market which will open with flourish on buoyant international cues. Mid cap and small cap stocks are set to show some sign of life today.
-- HDFC Securities
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trimmed some of their opening gains on the ba ck of heavy selling pressure in pharma and auto stocks. Around 9.30 am, the Sensex traded 128.92 points or 0.36% higher at 36,323.22 points. The Nifty traded at 10,907.10 points, up 30.35 points or 0.28%. Sun Pharma was the top loser on the domestic bourses, down nearly 10% during the early morning trade session.
The NSE Nifty took cues from the global markets and opened in the positive territory on Monday. RCom was the most traded stock by volume on the NSE during the first 15 minutes of trade today. Check out all other stocks here:
Support for the Nifty is now shifted upward to 10,700-10,775 range, according to a technical analyst. It would be advisable to remain long in Nifty for the upside target of 11,089, keeping SL at 10,700 on closing basis. As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, it has retraced more than 61.8% of the entire fall seen from 28,388 (August 2018 top) to 24,240 (October 2018 bottom). This development negates the chances of resuming downtrend, which initially started in August 2018.
Shares of Sun Pharma dived nearly 10% to a low of Rs 443.10 per share on the BSE after reports that an insider trading case against the drug firm is likely to be opened by Sebi. Markets regulator Sebi is likely to reopen an insider trading case against Sun Pharmaceutical Industries as well as probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters and other entities in raising funds overseas, PTI reported quoting sources. The development comes after a whistleblower reportedly approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others, they added.
Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — opened in the positive territory on Monday tracking positive global cues. The BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded firmly above the 10,900 level in opening trade today.