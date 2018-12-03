Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trim opening gains; metal stocks jump over 4%; Sun Pharma top loser

Viewpoint: U.S. China Smoke The Trade Peace Pipe

At the end of a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Argentina on Saturday, China pledged to purchase more goods from the U.S. and open its market, while Washington said it would postpone plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. This is on expected lines. Coming on the heels of the US-Canada-Mexico pact that was signed on Friday to replace the Nafta and change in the hawkish stance of the U.S. Fed, this signals a risk-on in the markets. As a result, commodities, including Crude will do well. Oil marketing companies could see some profit booking. President Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning in honour of former President George Herbert Walker Bush. The NYSE and the Nasdaq markets will be closed Wednesday to mourn the death of Bush Sr.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1 % in July-September, down from 8.2 % in the previous quarter as high fuel prices, a sliding rupee and relatively weaker rural demand seem to have applied the brakes on the economy. Goods and Services (GST) collection in November dropped to Rs 97,637 crore, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore collected previous month. These Poor local cues will cap the gains for our market which will open with flourish on buoyant international cues. Mid cap and small cap stocks are set to show some sign of life today.

-- HDFC Securities