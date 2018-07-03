Share Market live today: Sensex recoups losses, rises 105 points; Nifty up 30 points; RIL, ONGC shares gain

Sensex of the BSE trimmed early losses and surged 105 points to a high of 35,369.52 points. The NSE Nifty rose by 30 points to a high of 10,687.95 points during mid-day trade on Tuesday. Shares of RIL, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp gained over 1% on the Sensex. Bajaj Auto, TCS, Axis Bank, Infosys,Tata Motors shares traded with gains. The Indian stock markets had a flat start on Tuesday following subdued Asian markets.
The Indian rupee traded 10 paise lower at 68.90 against the US dollar from its Monday's close at 68.80.
'Today USDINR is likely to remain in the range of 68.48 (stretched 68.17) to 68.96 (stretched 69.12). EUR has regained from yesterday’s fall (related to coalition row), but Dollar Index is still steady just about 95 level, presently at 94.91. Primarily due to continued trade frictions & fears, as the deadline of 6th July looms - wherein U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports are due to take effect. Asian markets are seriously down, especially HangSeng which is down by 945 points (though HongKong markets were closed yesterday) and Nikkei down by 128 points. Deep declines are seen in Chinese Yuan - which has fallen to 6.70 now, fearing the tariff deadline. Brent Crude has receded slightly - now at $ 77.89 per barrel. In all, global markets are nervous and the same will be reflected in Indian markets as well. SGX Nifty Fut is currently flat, and USDINR NDF 68.86 - flirting yet again near all-time lows.'
- Hiren Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Portia Advisory Services LLP
Chinese stocks went into a tailspin on Tuesday as turbulence gripped equity markets in Asia, which sank to nine-month lows, Reuters reported. Investors feared that the Sino-U.S. trade row could derail a rare period of synchronized global growth. The Asia Pacific MSCI index ex-Japan tumbled 1.4% to its lowest since September 29, while Japan's Nikkei average was down 0.86% to a nearly three-month low. Chinese stocks were hit the most, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index diving 3.3% to its lowest level in ten months, the Shanghai Composite Index shedding 1.9% to hit a fresh 28 month low.
Wall Street ended higher on Monday after a choppy session, with gains in Apple and other technology stocks offsetting worries about an escalating trade war between Washington and its trading partners. Microsoft Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc each rose 1 percent or more, pushing the S&P 500 information technology index up 0.99 percent, bringing gains for the year-to-date to 11 percent as investors bet on strong earnings from Silicon Valley in the approaching quarterly reporting season.
Sensex of the BSE fell 33.43 points to a low of 35215.58 points in opening trade on Tuesday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange fell 18.85 points to hit an intra-day low of 10,638.45 points. Shares of Vedanta tanked 2.64% on the Sensex index.
