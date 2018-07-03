Share Market live today: Sensex recoups losses, rises 105 points; Nifty up 30 points; RIL, ONGC shares gain

Rupee trades 10 paise lower at 68.90 against US dollar

The Indian rupee traded 10 paise lower at 68.90 against the US dollar from its Monday's close at 68.80.

'Today USDINR is likely to remain in the range of 68.48 (stretched 68.17) to 68.96 (stretched 69.12). EUR has regained from yesterday’s fall (related to coalition row), but Dollar Index is still steady just about 95 level, presently at 94.91. Primarily due to continued trade frictions & fears, as the deadline of 6th July looms - wherein U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports are due to take effect. Asian markets are seriously down, especially HangSeng which is down by 945 points (though HongKong markets were closed yesterday) and Nikkei down by 128 points. Deep declines are seen in Chinese Yuan - which has fallen to 6.70 now, fearing the tariff deadline. Brent Crude has receded slightly - now at $ 77.89 per barrel. In all, global markets are nervous and the same will be reflected in Indian markets as well. SGX Nifty Fut is currently flat, and USDINR NDF 68.86 - flirting yet again near all-time lows.'

- Hiren Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Portia Advisory Services LLP