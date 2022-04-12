Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at weak opening; TCS kick-starts earnings season, revenue, profits rise

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets started the weak on a negative note as headline indices closed with losses on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 482 points or 0.81% to settle at 58,964 while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 109 points or 0.62% to end at 17,674. Volatility was on the rise with the India VIX soaring past 18 levels. Entering the second day of trade, SGX Nifty suggested a weak opening, continuing yesterday’s trend. Cues from global markets were once again bearish with Wall Street indices having closed in red and Asian equity markets mirroring the fall. Investors were eyeing US Inflation data ahead that could force the US Federal Reserve to take a more aggressive stance on interest rates.
Kicking off the earnings season, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a strong set of numbers with revenue standing at Rs 50,591 crore, up 3.5% sequentially while net profits came in at Rs 9,926 crore, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.6%. The IT major reported an order win of $11.3 billion, significantly higher than the $7.6 billion TCS saw during the October-December quarter. Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS said that the demand environment continues to be strong with technology spending by clients getting prioritised.
Attrition at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to remain high at 17.4% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 — a rise of 210 basis points sequentially. However, the good news is that the incremental attrition has moderated, the company management said on Monday.
SGX Nifty was down more than 150 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a weak start to Dalal Street.
