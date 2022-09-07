Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty was in the red ahead of today’s session hinting at a negative start for Dalal Street. Global cues were weak as Wall Street’s main indices closed lower on Tuesday, as traders assessed fresh economic data in volatile trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55%; the S&P 500 lost 0.41%; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.74%. Markets in Asia-Pacific also opened lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 0.41% lower and the Topix was also down 0.37%. In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.73% lower.

The maiden public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank continued to see good participation on September 6, the second day of subscription. The offer received bids for 1.33 crore shares against IPO size of 87.12 lakh shares, getting subscribed 1.53 times. Retail investors remained ahead in terms of subscription, booking their quota 3.61 times, while non-institutional investors bought 1.27 times of their reserved portion. Good response was also seen from qualified institutional investors with their portion getting subscribed 98 percent.

