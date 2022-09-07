Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty was in the red ahead of today’s session hinting at a negative start for Dalal Street. Global cues were weak as Wall Street’s main indices closed lower on Tuesday, as traders assessed fresh economic data in volatile trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55%; the S&P 500 lost 0.41%; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.74%. Markets in Asia-Pacific also opened lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 0.41% lower and the Topix was also down 0.37%. In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.73% lower.
The maiden public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank continued to see good participation on September 6, the second day of subscription. The offer received bids for 1.33 crore shares against IPO size of 87.12 lakh shares, getting subscribed 1.53 times. Retail investors remained ahead in terms of subscription, booking their quota 3.61 times, while non-institutional investors bought 1.27 times of their reserved portion. Good response was also seen from qualified institutional investors with their portion getting subscribed 98 percent.
Wipro: The IT services major has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE, cloud security and next-generation SOC solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.
IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) said on Tuesday Pieter Elbers has joined as the new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from September 6. He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, who retired last week.
Bears may maintain their dominance on Dalal Street ahead of weekly F&O expiry day. Ahead of today’s session, SGX was in the red hinting at a negative start for NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex. In the previous session, markets settled almost unchanged amid high volatility in absence of any major trigger. Nifty oscillated in a range and finally settled at 17,655.60. Most sectoral indices traded in sync with the benchmark wherein metal, energy and infra pack witnessed decent traction. “Markets are still in a range and rotational buying across sectors is helping the index to hold strong amid mixed global cues. Since all the sectors, barring IT, are contributing to the move, the focus should be more on stock selection,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
Nifty futures were trading 202.5 points, or 1.15 per cent lower at 17,472.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.
Markets in Asia-Pacific opened lower today as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve to give its summary on current economic conditions, also known as the Beige Book. The Nikkei 225 in Japan traded 0.41 percent lower and the Topix was also 0.37 percent lower. In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.73 percent lower, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was 0.47 percent lower.
Wall Street's main indices closed lower on Tuesday, the first session after the US Labor Day holiday and summer vacations, as traders assessed fresh economic data in volatile trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.55 percent, to 31,145.3; the S&P 500 lost 16.07 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,908.19; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.96 points, or 0.74 percent, to 11,544.91.