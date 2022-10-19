Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are expected to start on a muted noted, hinted SGX Nifty ahead of today’s session. Nifty futures were trading 4 pts, or 0.02% lower on the Singapore Exchange traded at 17,491, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Global cues were positive as shares in the Asia-Pacific inched higher on Wednesday following a second day of gains in major US indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.42% and the Topix gained 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi ticked 0.14% higher. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 19 October Wednesday
“Short term texture of the market is positive and now 50 days SMA or 17525/59150 would act as a key resistance zone for the nifty/ Sensex. For the trend-following traders, 17525/59150 would be the next breakout level. Above which, the index could move up to 17600-17650/59400-59500. On the flip side, quick intraday correction possible if the index breaches the 17435/58750 support level. Below which, the index could slip till 17350/58500.”~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“On Tuesday, Nifty rose with another upgap and did not go much below the opening levels. Broad market has started to participate even as companies coming out with results show some volatility. 17532-17630 could be the next resistance band while 17349 could be the support,”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
SGX Nifty on Monday hinted at a flat start for Indian equity markets as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4 pts, or 0.02% lower at 17,491. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 550 points to 58,961, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 175 points to settle at 17,487. “Nifty has crossed the hurdle at 17,400 after two weeks of consolidation and we now expect a gradual recovery to the 17,600+ zone. Apart from the global markets, we feel participation of key sectors on a rotational basis would be critical for a sustained up move. Amid all positivity, traders should maintain their focus on overnight risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
Piramal Pharma Ltd, which recently demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), will list its shares today, according to a notice issued by the BSE.”Trading Members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from October 19, 2022, the equity shares of Piramal Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T Group of Securities,” the stock exchange said. The shares would be listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each, the notice added
Shares in the Asia-Pacific inched higher on Wednesday following a second day of gains in major US indices. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.42 percent and the Topix gained 0.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi ticked 0.14 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.32. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was fractionally higher.
Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.98 points, or 1.12 percent, to 30,523.8, the S&P 500 gained 42.04 points, or 1.14 percent, to 3,719.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.60 points, or 0.9 percent, to 10,772.40.
