08:07 (IST) 19 Oct 2022

Will bulls pull Nifty above 17600 or bears return to Dalal Street? 5 things to know before share market opens

SGX Nifty on Monday hinted at a flat start for Indian equity markets as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4 pts, or 0.02% lower at 17,491. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 550 points to 58,961, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 175 points to settle at 17,487. “Nifty has crossed the hurdle at 17,400 after two weeks of consolidation and we now expect a gradual recovery to the 17,600+ zone. Apart from the global markets, we feel participation of key sectors on a rotational basis would be critical for a sustained up move. Amid all positivity, traders should maintain their focus on overnight risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.

