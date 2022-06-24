Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap on week’s last trading day amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 as the Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.42% up at around 15,660 level on the Singaporean Exchange. In global markets, Wall Street’s main indexes posted solid gains on Thursday, fueled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares, while Asian markets were also trading firm today in early deals, tracking positive US markets. In the previous session, the Sensex ended 443.19 points or 0.86% higher at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was shut shop 143.40 points or 0.93% up at 15,556.70.

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is set to grow 7.5% in the current fiscal year (FY23) and this will make it the fastest-growing major economy in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while virtually addressing the BRICS Business Forum. “We are expecting growth of 7.5% this year, which will make us the fastest-growing major economy,” PM said. This is the first time a real GDP growth projection has been given for the year by the government in the ongoing current financial year. The Union Budget gives out the nominal GDP figure, and the government usually goes by the Reserve Bank of India’s real GDP projection, which stands at 7.2% for FY23.

