Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap on week’s last trading day amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 as the Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.42% up at around 15,660 level on the Singaporean Exchange. In global markets, Wall Street’s main indexes posted solid gains on Thursday, fueled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares, while Asian markets were also trading firm today in early deals, tracking positive US markets. In the previous session, the Sensex ended 443.19 points or 0.86% higher at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was shut shop 143.40 points or 0.93% up at 15,556.70.
India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is set to grow 7.5% in the current fiscal year (FY23) and this will make it the fastest-growing major economy in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while virtually addressing the BRICS Business Forum. “We are expecting growth of 7.5% this year, which will make us the fastest-growing major economy,” PM said. This is the first time a real GDP growth projection has been given for the year by the government in the ongoing current financial year. The Union Budget gives out the nominal GDP figure, and the government usually goes by the Reserve Bank of India’s real GDP projection, which stands at 7.2% for FY23.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 24 June
“Technically, the market has attracted the trader’s community with its volatility, and also, significant sectors have witnessed strong moves that have added the cherry on the cake. However, the inherent trend remains tentative as the index hovers below the critical zone of 15700. As far as levels are concerned, the 15300-15350 zone is expected to cushion any sort of correction in the near term. While on the contrary, until a decisive breakthrough is not seen above the 15700 zone, the challenging period is likely to persist in the market. A broad-based buying has been observed across the bourses on the sectoral front, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the positive sentiments were from the Auto space, followed by IT. Looking at the recent development, traders are advised to keep following the stock-centric approach for better trading opportunities and keep a close tab on global developments.”
~Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Friday (24 June) as OMCs kept prices steady for Prices have remained undisturbed for over a month now since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on 21 May 2022. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
“On the daily charts, the daily readings are still in the oversold zone and have to cool-off before the next leg of corrective phase. Hence, the index is attempting a pullback move within a corrective phase. In the near term, we expect the index to retrace the recent down move from 16800-15180 and 38.2% retracement of this correction is placed around 15800. Amongst other indicators, the ’20 DEMA’ is around 15880 and the 50% retracement mark is around 16000. Until Nifty breaks the recent swing low of 15180, we expect the index retrace towards the above mentioned resistances. As of now, the previous support zone of 15560-15700 which was breached is acting as a resistance since last three sessions, but given that the market breadth was positive and certain sectors and stocks are also showing signs of a pullback from their oversold territory, we may see Nifty breaking the above barrier soon. Hence, till 15180 is intact, short term traders should look for stock specific buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias.”
~Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
“Markets are witnessing headwinds from fear of global recession, monetary tightening, depreciating rupee, and rise in bond yields. On positive side, fall in crude prices and value buying in beaten down counters have helped market to gain some momentum today. While the overall market set up continues to remain ‘Sell on rise’ – intermittent bouts of relief rally can’t be ruled out. Hence we suggest trader to remain cautious of sharp volatility and carry light positions going forward.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“Markets are largely dancing to the global tunes in the absence of any major domestic event and we expect the same trend to continue. We reiterate our cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. Among the sectors, auto, FMCG and select IT looks upbeat for further up move while metals, energy and PSU banking may continue to trade lackluster. Traders should align their positions accordingly.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as nations seek to address global crude oil and fuel supply tightness. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $110.44 a barrel at 0012 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.31 a barrel.
Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains on Thursday, fueled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as worries persisted about a potential recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.23 points, or 0.64%, to 30,677.36, the S&P 500 gained 35.84 points, or 0.95%, to 3,795.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 179.11 points, or 1.62%, to 11,232.19.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 79.5 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 15,644, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.