Share Market Live: Sensex retakes 36,800 as 5 blue-chips outperform RIL, Kotak Bank drop; rupee recovers

Share Market Live: BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 36,902.06 on Tuesday after the index ended at a record closing high of 36,718.60 on Monday.

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) recovered from the day’s bottom in the afternoon session with BSE Sensex trading over 100 points higher following the sustained uptick in shares of L&T, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, ITC and HDFC Bank. Indian stocks erased the morning gains in early afternoon deals with BSE Sensex falling 150 points from the all-time high as heavyweight shares of RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and HUL. The Indian rupee crashed 22 paise vs the US dollar at the foreign exchange market.

Indian share markets managed to hold the gains up until the mid-morning trades with railway-related stocks rallying up to 20%. The domestic equity markets rallied to record highs in the wee hours of trading today morning with BSE Sensex making and breaking fresh all-time highs following an uptick in blue-chip shares of Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, ITC and Infosys.

According to the latest data available with the stock exchanges, Sensex has made an all-time high of 36,902.06, up by 183.46 points. The benchmark Sensex was just 98 points short of hitting the fresh psychological mark of 37,000. The NSE Nifty 50 index too surged to a nearly 6-month high of 11,143.40. NSE Nifty was just 28.15 points away from its all-time peak of 11,171.55. Shares of Tata Group’s cash cow TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) joined the jubilation and hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,012 on BSE. Earlier yesterday, BSE Sensex settled on a closing all-time high post hitting an intraday record high in the late trade.