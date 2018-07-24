Share Market Live: Sensex retakes 36,800 as 5 blue-chips outperform RIL, Kotak Bank drop; rupee recovers

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) recovered from the day’s bottom in the afternoon session with BSE Sensex trading over 100 points higher following the sustained uptick in shares of L&T, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, ITC and HDFC Bank. Indian stocks erased the morning gains in early afternoon deals with BSE Sensex falling 150 points from the all-time high as heavyweight shares of RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and HUL. The Indian rupee crashed 22 paise vs the US dollar at the foreign exchange market.
Indian share markets managed to hold the gains up until the mid-morning trades with railway-related stocks rallying up to 20%. The domestic equity markets rallied to record highs in the wee hours of trading today morning with BSE Sensex making and breaking fresh all-time highs following an uptick in blue-chip shares of Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, ITC and Infosys.
According to the latest data available with the stock exchanges, Sensex has made an all-time high of 36,902.06, up by 183.46 points. The benchmark Sensex was just 98 points short of hitting the fresh psychological mark of 37,000. The NSE Nifty 50 index too surged to a nearly 6-month high of 11,143.40. NSE Nifty was just 28.15 points away from its all-time peak of 11,171.55. Shares of Tata Group’s cash cow TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) joined the jubilation and hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,012 on BSE. Earlier yesterday, BSE Sensex settled on a closing all-time high post hitting an intraday record high in the late trade.
The Indian rupee recovered from the day's low against US dollar in the afternoon deals but was still trading slightly lower at the foreign exchange market. The rupee was trading down 10 paise at 68.9625 per unit US dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
Sensex Live: Five blue-chip stocks outperformed the drop led by shares of RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the afternoon trades on Tuesday. A sustained uptick in the blue-chip shares of L&T, Infosys, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, ITC lifted the benchmark Sensex by adding nearly 140 points outnumbering the RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank led plunge of 60 points.
"By December we could see Nifty breaching 11,500 levels and in the medium term we can expect Nifty to hit 12,000," Mugilan K, deputy manager of research at Cholamandalam Securities was seen as saying in a Reuters report. Technically, the NSE Nifty's wave pattern suggests it is in wave 3 of a five-wave cycle. If the current wave travels the same distance as wave 1, the index may rise up to 11,538.5 in a couple of months, Reuters reported.
Rupee vs dollar exchange rate: The Indian rupee extended losses in the early afternoon session against the US dollar. The rupee went down by 22 paise at 69.0850 apiece US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market from the previous closing of 68.8613, Bloomberg data showed.
BSE Sensex began to erase the morning gains as blue-chip shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, RIL, TCS extended losses. The S&P BSE Sensex fell about 149.67 points to a day's bottom of 36,709.72 from the all-time high of 36,902.06.
Big blue-chips crack
Indian stock markets erased morning gains in the early afternoon deals on Tuesday with BSE Sensex falling 125.8 points to 36,776.26 from the all-time high of 36,902.06. However, NSE Nifty managed to trade above 11,100 level.
The major plunge in the benchmark Sensex was largely due to RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL and TCS. These 4 stocks wiped off as much as nearly 50 points from the index.
Shares of UltraTech Cement rose more than 5% on Tuesday. The stock of Ultratech Cement witnessed its biggest intraday surge since 25 October 2017. Ultratech Cement stock tested resistance at Rs 4,200.9, the 14.6% Fibonacci projection level of the uptrend from 25 November 2008 low to 17 January 2018 high.
Emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as bond yields climbed globally and markets were impacted by speculation the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could modify its huge stimulus programme and by fears United States interest rates would keep steadily rising, Reuters said in a report.
Sensex Live: Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and L&T emerged as the top contributors in driving the Sensex rally on Tuesday. These three stocks added more than 60 points to BSE Sensex out of the 136-point gain.
Shares of rail-related stocks rallied up to 20% in the mid-morning deals on Tuesday with Titagarh Wagons leading the charge. Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose 19.96% to a day's high of Rs 86.55 while the stock of 16.86% to Rs 68.95 on BSE.
With most of the small and mid-cap stocks bleeding while, on the other hand, benchmarks indices are hitting all-time highs, the big stock market bear Shankar Sharma has said that the sell-off in small and mid-cap stocks is not due to weaker fundamentals. The downtrodden phase in small and mid-cap stocks is mostly because of technical factors.
'Two types of bear markets: fundamental & technical. Fundamentals in small caps are intact. So what’s caused the meltdown? Technical factors ie, trading curbs, hence low liquidity, hence forced selling into illiquidity, leading to a domino effect collapse on entire segment,” Shankar Sharma said in a tweet.