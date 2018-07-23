Sensex ends at all-time high, Nifty hits 6-month closing high! GST rate cut boosts stock market; ITC rocks

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets went up sharply in the late trade on Monday with BSE Sensex finishing at an all-time high and NSE Nifty concluding at a 6-month closing high following the positive sentiments after GST rate cut on multiple goods. The domestic equities extended gains in the last half an hour of trading with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high and NSE Nifty surging to a nearly 6-month high. Shares of big blue-chip companies ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, HUL and SBI emerged as the biggest contributors in the Sensex rally to an all-time high today.
Sensex and Nifty traded higher in the afternoon session following the positive cues after GST rate cut, further led by the optimism over fresh fund inflows and upcoming Q1 corporate earnings. The domestic equity markets edged up after opening flat withdrawing the concerns of negative Asian cues as GST rate cut on Saturday seemed to boosted sentiments. BSE Sensex surged more than 100 points in the morning session with shares of ITC rising nearly 5%. The major movers were Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.
About 1,529 shares ended in green, 1,061 finished in red while 186 closed flat out of the total 2,776 traded companies on BSE. Nearly 55 stocks hit their respective 52-week high whereas 340 stocks hit 52-week lows among all the listed companies on BSE.
The wider share indicator NSE Nifty hit nearly 6-month high on Monday. NSE Nifty 50 added as many as 83.2 points to hit a nearly 6-month high of 11,093.4 intraday and finally settled at an exact 6-month closing high of 11,084.75. The benchmark Nifty 50 hit a record closing high 11,086 on 24 January 2018 and an intraday high of 11,171.55 on 29 January 2018.
Shares of Vendata (up 4.42%), Adani Ports (3.83%), ITC (3.8%), Bharti Airtel (3.49%), ICICI Bank (up 3.33%), Maruti Suzuki (up 3.31%), Tata Steel (up 2.66%), Asian Paints (up 2.63%), SBI (up 2.09%) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.92%) emerged as the top gainers among all the components of BSE Sensex on Monday.
Indian equity markets rose to record highs in the late trade on Monday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh all-time high after opening flat. Notably, the benchmark Sensex hit a new all-time high on intraday as well as on closing basis. Sensex concluded up 222.23 points or 0.61% at an all-time closing high of 36,718.6 after touching an intraday record high of 36,749.69. Though there is a point difference of only nearly 2 points between fresh all-time high and previous all-time high.
The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high today.
Sensex latest all-time high: 36,749.69
Sensex previous all-time high: 36,747.87
The benchmark Sensex hit fresh all-time high in the late afternoon deals on Monday. BSE Sensex rose 253.32 points to a new all-time high of 36,749.69 with few minutes still left for trading. While, on the other hand, NSE Nifty made a day's top of 11,093.40, up by 83.2 points.
HDFC Bank's Rs 24,000-crore capital raising will increase capital buffers of the bank by 3% points and help support the lender's over 20% loan growth for the next few years, said Moody's. The Rs 8,500-crore infusion last week through a preferential allotment to parent HDFC will increase the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 1% points to 13.3% from 12.3% reported in March 2018, global rating agency Moody's Investor Service said in a report.
China said on Monday the value of its currency is driven by market forces and that it has no intention to devalue the yuan to help exports after Washington said it was monitoring the currency's weakness amid the escalating bilateral trade row, Reuters said in a report.
Indian stocks went higher in the afternoon trades discarding the subdued activity in regional Asian markets with Sensex rallying nearly 200 points. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 196.39 points to a day's high of 36,692.76. BSE Sensex is now hovering around its all-time high of 36,747.87.
The Finance Ministry is planning to transfer government shares of 10 PSUs, including MMTC, ITDC, MRPL, Hindustan Copper, to a fund to meet Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms, PTI reported citing unidentified sources. With the deadline looming, the ministry is contemplating to shift government shareholding in the 10 PSUs to 'Special National Investment Fund' (SNIF) to meet the market watchdog's norms as it may not be possible to sell stake in these companies in the current market conditions, the report added.
Shares of Bata India Ltd rose 7% to an all-time high of Rs 901.7 after the Gurgaon-based footwear maker posted a 36.6% rise in Q1 FY19 profit.
Indian equity markets traded higher holding the early gains in the afternoon session on Monday with Sensex hovering beyond 36,600 and Nifty making a day's high of 11,060. Shares of ITC, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Asian Paints are the top gainers.
Shares of Havells India rose 9.6% to an all-time high of Rs 614 after Q1 FY19 results and company's move merge all of its India-based subsidiaries with itself. Havells India reported a rise of 73% in the April-June period of FY19 beating Reuters estimates. Havells' profitability to improve following the strong revenue growth recent weakness in commodity prices, Kotal Institutional Equities was seen as saying in a Reuters report. The stock of Havells today marked biggest intraday percentage rise since December 2015.