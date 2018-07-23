Sensex ends at all-time high, Nifty hits 6-month closing high! GST rate cut boosts stock market; ITC rocks

Share Market Today: A man walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets went up sharply in the late trade on Monday with BSE Sensex finishing at an all-time high and NSE Nifty concluding at a 6-month closing high following the positive sentiments after GST rate cut on multiple goods. The domestic equities extended gains in the last half an hour of trading with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high and NSE Nifty surging to a nearly 6-month high. Shares of big blue-chip companies ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, HUL and SBI emerged as the biggest contributors in the Sensex rally to an all-time high today.

Sensex and Nifty traded higher in the afternoon session following the positive cues after GST rate cut, further led by the optimism over fresh fund inflows and upcoming Q1 corporate earnings. The domestic equity markets edged up after opening flat withdrawing the concerns of negative Asian cues as GST rate cut on Saturday seemed to boosted sentiments. BSE Sensex surged more than 100 points in the morning session with shares of ITC rising nearly 5%. The major movers were Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.