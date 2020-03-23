Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 2,800 pts, Nifty slips below 8,000; Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance lead the fall

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday morning as India locked down more than 80 districts to tackle the Coronavirus which has taken 7 lives in the country. S&P BSE Sensex opened 2,500 points or 8.47 per cent down at 27,383, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 slipped 600 points to sit slightly above the 8,000 mark. All sectoral indices were trading deep in red on NSE with Nifty Bank losing the most, followed by Nifty Metal. On the other hand, all 30 constituents of the S&P BSE Sensex were down with Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Hero Moto Corp being the biggest losers, all falling 10 per cent.
The total number of cases in India inched closer to 400 on Sunday as India praticed a ‘junta-curfew’. More than 80 districts have been locked down by the state governments and the central government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Although a lockdown has been imposed, essential services will still continue to operate. The Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to fight the Coronavirus and still stay operational has devided its team into three, working from different locations. Interstate bus services have been halted, although airport remains operational. Ride hailing application Uber has suspended services.
Highlights
The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has announced that effective Monday banks will undertake only essential services like cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, remittances and government transactions.
Read full story
Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra has made a string of announcements to combat the ongoing global crisis due Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning with shutting vehicle production at its plants, Mahindra Group will assess the feasibility of manufacturing ventilators at these plants, Anand Mahindra wrote in a tweet. He further added that Mahindra Holidays will offer its resorts to be used as medical care facilities.
Read full story
NSE Nifty, after opening down by 600 points, has now tanked further to slip below the 8,000 mark down by more than 800 points
Check live prices
The bears are still holding tight onto the Indian stock exchanges. As markets opened on Monday morning investors lost Rs 9.76 lakh crore in terms of market capitalisation of the BSE listed firms.
Nifty Bank was down 10.14 per cent on Monday morning as markets continued their downward journey. All constituents of the index were trading in the red with IndisInd Bank being the biggest loser down more than 14 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out over Rs 1 lakh crore from the Indian capital markets in March so far amid heightened fears of a coronavirus-induced global recession. Experts believe, foreign investors are withdrawing from riskier assets and are opting for safe heavens like dollar-denominated asset classes and gold. As per the depositories data, overseas investors withdrew a net sum of Rs 56,247.53 crore from equities and Rs 52,449.48 crore from the debt segment, taking the total net outflow to Rs 1,08,697.01 crore between March 2 and March 20.
Read full story
Trading at the Indian bourses this week would continue to be guided by developments on the coronavirus front and concerns over its impact on the economic activity will most likely weigh on the markets, according to analysts.
Read full story