Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in red as US gears to impose trade tariffs on $34 billion Chinese goods

Indian share markets opened lower on Friday, 6 July 2018, with Sensex and Nifty starting marginally down as most of the Asian stock markets turned choppy ahead of the United States’ decision to impose tariffs about $34 billion worth of Chinese imports. The US-China trade war, running heating over since late-March this year, is likely to trigger another panicky among the global financial markets all around. According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump will be finally targeting over $500 billion worth of Chinese imports which is nearly close to the total amount that the US has imported from China last year.
The prevailing caution amid the Asian continent has been mounting over the regional stock markets with China’s equity markets being the worst hit.
The domestic stock markets traded in red after opening on a negative note with Sensex and Nifty hovering marginally down. BSE Sensex was trading down 11 points at 35,563.55 whereas NSE Nifty was trading 4 points lower at 10,745.65 on Friday.
Market participants all around the Asian continent are keenly awaiting the United States decision with regard to the trade tariffs on China. According to a Reuters report, the Trump administration is likely to announce the trade tariffs at 0401 GMT which is about 9:31 am according to IST. Beijing has vowed to respond immediately with an equal amount of tariffs of its own against US autos, agricultural and other products, the report added.
At the closing of the pre-open session, shares of IOC, HPCL, BPCL and GAIL were seen leading the pack of Nifty 50 stocks. According to the pre-opening session data available on NSE, these shares surged up to 1%.
The Indian rupee on Friday opened flat against the US dollar ahead of Trump administration's decision to put tariffs on as much as $34 billion worth of Chinese products imported to the United States. At the time of writing, the rupee was trading at 68.9550 per unit US dollar.