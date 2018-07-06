​​​
  3. Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in red as US gears to impose trade tariffs on $34 billion Chinese goods

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in red as US gears to impose trade tariffs on $34 billion Chinese goods

Indian share markets opened lower on Friday, 6 July 2018, with Sensex and Nifty starting marginally down as most of the Asian stock markets turned choppy ahead of the United States' decision to impose tariffs about $34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

By: | Updated:Jul 06, 2018 9:21 am
The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty was trading 0.37% lower at 10,718 on the Singapore Exchange in the early morning on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian share markets opened lower on Friday, 6 July 2018, with Sensex and Nifty starting marginally down as most of the Asian stock markets turned choppy ahead of the United States’ decision to impose tariffs about $34 billion worth of Chinese imports. The US-China trade war, running heating over since late-March this year, is likely to trigger another panicky among the global financial markets all around. According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump will be finally targeting over $500 billion worth of Chinese imports which is nearly close to the total amount that the US has imported from China last year.

The prevailing caution amid the Asian continent has been mounting over the regional stock markets with China’s equity markets being the worst hit.

Live Blog

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty updates, trade war news, US-China trade tariffs

09:21 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
Opening bell: Market in negative zone

The domestic stock markets traded in red after opening on a negative note with Sensex and Nifty hovering marginally down. BSE Sensex was trading down 11 points at 35,563.55 whereas NSE Nifty was trading 4 points lower at 10,745.65 on Friday. 

09:16 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
US all set to impose trade tariffs at around 9:30 am (IST)

Market participants all around the Asian continent are keenly awaiting the United States decision with regard to the trade tariffs on China. According to a Reuters report, the Trump administration is likely to announce the trade tariffs at 0401 GMT which is about 9:31 am according to IST. Beijing has vowed to respond immediately with an equal amount of tariffs of its own against US autos, agricultural and other products, the report added. 

09:11 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
Markets at pre-open:GAIL, BPCL, IOC, HPCL lead

At the closing of the pre-open session, shares of IOC, HPCL, BPCL and GAIL were seen leading the pack of Nifty 50 stocks. According to the pre-opening session data available on NSE, these shares surged up to 1%. 

09:08 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
Forex Check: Rupee open flat vs USD

The Indian rupee on Friday opened flat against the US dollar ahead of Trump administration's decision to put tariffs on as much as $34 billion worth of Chinese products imported to the United States. At the time of writing, the rupee was trading at 68.9550 per unit US dollar. 

Wall Street's major indices rose on Thursday as reports that the United States and the European Union may agree to withdraw auto tariffs fostered optimism on international trade relations among investors, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.92 points, or 0.75% to 24,356.74, the S&P 500 gained 23.39 points, or 0.86% to 2,736.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.75 points, or 1.12% to 7,586.43.

Go to Top