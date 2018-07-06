Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in red as US gears to impose trade tariffs on $34 billion Chinese goods

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty was trading 0.37% lower at 10,718 on the Singapore Exchange in the early morning on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian share markets opened lower on Friday, 6 July 2018, with Sensex and Nifty starting marginally down as most of the Asian stock markets turned choppy ahead of the United States’ decision to impose tariffs about $34 billion worth of Chinese imports. The US-China trade war, running heating over since late-March this year, is likely to trigger another panicky among the global financial markets all around. According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump will be finally targeting over $500 billion worth of Chinese imports which is nearly close to the total amount that the US has imported from China last year.

The prevailing caution amid the Asian continent has been mounting over the regional stock markets with China’s equity markets being the worst hit.