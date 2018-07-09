Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates here.

The domestic equity markets are likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. Asian shares rallied on Monday as favorable U.S. jobs data whetted risk appetites, Reuters reported. SGX Nifty Futures, the early indicator of NSE Nifty, was trading 66 points or 0.61% higher on Singapore Exchange on Monday indicating a positive start for the Nifty on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Oil prices inched up in early Asian trading on Monday. Global benchmark Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.25 a barrel by 0113 GMT. On Friday, the contract slipped 28 cents to settle at $77.11 a barrel.