Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates here.

The domestic equity markets are likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. Asian shares rallied on Monday as favorable U.S. jobs data whetted risk appetites, Reuters reported. SGX Nifty Futures, the early indicator of NSE Nifty, was trading 66 points or 0.61% higher on Singapore Exchange on Monday indicating a positive start for the Nifty on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Sensex of the BSE surged 273.23 points to a high of 35,931.09 points in opening trade on Monday following positive global markets. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange edged higher by 72.05 points to a high of 10,844.70 points in early trade. Shares of Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and M&M gained over 1% in early trade on Monday.
Oil prices inched up in early Asian trading on Monday, with the global benchmark Brent up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.25 a barrel by 0113 GMT, said a Reuters report. Investors focused on any fallout from the U.S. imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday last week, which prompted immediate retaliation from China. U.S. crude futures added 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $73.88 after trading slightly lower earlier in the morning.
