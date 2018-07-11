Share Market Today: TCS stock emerges as winner while Sensex, Nifty end flat on US’ tariffs threat

Share Market Live Updates: A man walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live Updates: Indian equity markets ended on a flatter note on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty just managing to close in green while mid-cap stocks, auto shares, PSU bankers and metals finished with moderate to heavy losses. Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered India’s largest IT services and Tata Group’s cash cow TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) emerged as the winner among Sensex and Nifty today with its share price rising over 6% to a new all-time high.

TCS share price rose more than 6% intraday to a fresh all-time high on Wednesday after the company posted stellar Q1 FY19 results and announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share on Tuesday. Both the headline indices Sensex and Nifty hovered near their respective all-time highs at several instances in the day. Earlier on 29 January 2018, BSE Sensex made a record high of 36,443.98 while NSE Nifty made a life high of 11,171.55.

Though, on a collective basis, share markets traded with caution following the sharp dip in the Asian share markets after the United States threatened to impose trade tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The sentiments were also subdued ahead of macro data lined up for tomorrow. Most of the Asian stock markets fell with China, Japan and Hong Kong markets being worst hit.