Share Market Highlights: Sensex jumps to record high, Nifty closes above 11000 level on RIL, HDFC rally

Share Market Highlights: The domestic equity markets surged to record high on Thursday.

Share Market Highlights: The domestic equity markets surged to record high on Thursday, with Sensex climbing 282.48 points to close at a new peak of 36,548.41 while Nifty up 74.90 points to 11,023.20. Nifty is less than 2% from record high. Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) emerged as the winner among Sensex and Nifty today with its share price rising nearly 4% as it also became the second company after TCS to touch $100 billion market cap. HDFC ended the day nearly 2% up at rs 1961.75.

On Wednesday, Indian equity markets ended on a flatter note on with Sensex and Nifty just managing to close in green while mid-cap stocks, auto shares, PSU bankers and metals finished with moderate to heavy losses.