Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower, Tata Motors, Wipro shares in focus today

Updated:Jun 06, 2019 9:18:03 am

The Indian headline indices are likely to open lower on Thursday morning amid escalating US-Mexico and US-China trade worries.

The Indian headline indices are likely to open lower on Thursday morning amid escalating US-Mexico and US-China trade worries. Investors in India will keenly watch  Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision to be announced today. According to experts, the central bank is likely to cut interest rates after weak GDP data for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year 2018-19.

On Tuesday, the Sensex settled 184 points down at 40,083.54, while the Nifty ended lower by 66.80 points at 12021.70 mark. As on June 04, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 416.08 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 355.42 crore.

Tata Motors shares will be in focus today after Jaguar Land Rover said it has joined hands with BMW to develop next-generation electric drive systems. Wipro shares will also be in focus after reports that it will acquire US-based International TechneGroup Incorporated for around Rs 312 crore. International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI) provides Computer Aided Design and Product Lifecycle Management interoperability software services.

09:18 (IST)06 Jun 2019
Crude oil prices fall on US-supply and demand fears

Oil prices on Thursday hovered around their lowest levels since January as markets remain under pressure from rising U.S. supply and stalling demand amid an economic slowdown. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.50 at 0108 GMT. That was 13 cents, or 0.2%, below last session’s close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.62 per barrel, 6 cents, or 0.1%, below their last settlement.

Read more: Oil stutters at over 4-month low on rising US supply, demand fears

09:14 (IST)06 Jun 2019
Rating agencies downgrade DHFL's commercial paper

Credit rating agencies Crisil and Icra on Wednesday downgraded commercial paper (CPs) of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to ‘default’ after the lender delayed interest payments. The housing finance lender has outstanding CPs worth Rs 850 crore of which Rs 750 crore matures in June. “The first CP maturity is on June 7 and with inadequate liquidity as on date to service the debt, we expect the CPs to be in default on maturity,” Crisil notedAccording to industry players, DHFL has missed interest payments on its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore. An email sent to the company remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Read more: DHFL’s commercial paper rating downgraded to default by Crisil, Icra

09:11 (IST)06 Jun 2019
Asia markets cautious as Donald Trump presses Mexico on trade

Asian shares got off to a hesitant start on Thursday as investors feared a looming U.S. trade war with Mexico would further depress global growth, even as they wagered central banks would have to respond with fresh stimulus.

Read more: Asia markets cautious as Donald Trump presses Mexico on trade

09:07 (IST)06 Jun 2019
Rupee opens weaker at 69.40 per dollar against the previous close of 69.25

The Indian rupee opened weaker at 69.40 per dollar against the previous close of 69.25 per dollar amid escalating trade tensions between US and China. Fresh tensions between US and Mexico over trade tariffs have also triggered fears among investors about global growth slowdown.

