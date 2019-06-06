Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower, Tata Motors, Wipro shares in focus today

The Indian headline indices are likely to open lower on Thursday morning amid escalating US-Mexico and US-China trade worries. Investors in India will keenly watch \u00a0Reserve Bank of India\u2019s monetary policy decision to be announced today. According to experts, the central bank is likely to cut interest rates after weak GDP data for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year 2018-19. On Tuesday, the Sensex settled 184 points down at 40,083.54, while the Nifty ended lower by 66.80 points at 12021.70 mark. As on June 04, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 416.08 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 355.42 crore. Tata Motors shares will be in focus today after Jaguar Land Rover said it has joined hands with BMW to develop next-generation electric drive systems. Wipro shares will also be in focus after reports that it will acquire US-based International TechneGroup Incorporated for around Rs 312 crore. International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI) provides Computer Aided Design and Product Lifecycle Management interoperability software services.