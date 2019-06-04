Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; ICICI, Axis Bank shares in focus

The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning tracking mixed Asian cues. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty touched a record high on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates in the bi-monthly policy to be announced this week. \u00a0Today, the SGX Nifty futures ended lower by 45.50 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 12,072.50. Yesterday, the Sensex rallied 553.42 points to end at a record high of 40,267.62, while Nifty jumped 165.75 points to finally settle at 12,088.55. The benchmark indices ended on a higher note Monday lead by the rally in auto and metal stocks. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,069 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 463 crore as on June 4, 2019, according to NSE data. Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are likely to be in focus today after rating firm Fitch downgraded its rating for both the banks. Fitch lowered ICICI bank\u2019s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. Its outlook on the IDR is stable. The rating firm\u00a0downgraded Axis\u00a0 Bank\u2019s long-term IDR and Viability Rating of Axis Bank to 'BB+' and 'bb+', respectively, from 'BBB-' and 'bbb-'.