Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; ICICI, Axis Bank shares in focus

Updated:Jun 04, 2019 9:09:22 am

The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning tracking mixed Asian cues. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty touched a record high ahead of RBI meet.

The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning tracking mixed Asian cues. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty touched a record high on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates in the bi-monthly policy to be announced this week.  Today, the SGX Nifty futures ended lower by 45.50 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 12,072.50. Yesterday, the Sensex rallied 553.42 points to end at a record high of 40,267.62, while Nifty jumped 165.75 points to finally settle at 12,088.55. The benchmark indices ended on a higher note Monday lead by the rally in auto and metal stocks.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,069 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 463 crore as on June 4, 2019, according to NSE data. Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are likely to be in focus today after rating firm Fitch downgraded its rating for both the banks. Fitch lowered ICICI bank’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-‘ and its Viability Rating to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-‘. Its outlook on the IDR is stable. The rating firm downgraded Axis  Bank’s long-term IDR and Viability Rating of Axis Bank to ‘BB+’ and ‘bb+’, respectively, from ‘BBB-‘ and ‘bbb-‘.

 

09:09 (IST)04 Jun 2019
Markets hit all time high on Monday; here's what brokerage says

Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities:

"Market has hit new all time high on  expectation that the Reserve Bank of India in the forthcoming monetary policy on JUNE 6 might cut rate by 50 basis point."

09:06 (IST)04 Jun 2019
Rupee opens stronger on Tuesday against previous close

The rupee opened stronger amid falling global crude oil prices and strong FII inflows. The Indian currency opened at 69.15 per dollar against the previous close of 69.25 per dollar.  The Rupee is likely to trade in the range of 69.02-70.05 per dollar on Tuesday, according to Kedia Advisory.

09:02 (IST)04 Jun 2019
Crude oil prices fall on global slowdown concerns

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday amid US-China trade war and fresh threats by the US President to Mexico of imposing trade tariffs. According to Kedia Advisory, the crude oil is likely to trade in the range of Rs 3,606 per barrel to Rs 3,848 per barrel. US crude oil production rose 241,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 2.1 per cent in March to 11.905 million bpd, just below its record high.

