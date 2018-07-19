Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty back in green as RIL shares support; RBL Bank tanks 3% on Q1 FY19 results

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets recovered partially from the day’s low with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty trading marginally higher in green as shares of RIL, M&M, Axis Bank and HUL lead after falling off from day’s high in the morning session. Indian equities started the day at a positive note on Monday with BSE Sensex gaining more than 100 points and NSE Nifty retaking 11,000.
On the wider stretch, the domestic markets were trading under pressure on Thursday with small and mid-cap stocks facing the bearing the major brunt. The benchmark Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 were down up to 1.3%. Crude oil prices were mixed on Thursday as the market struggled to digest signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of the fuel, with a statement from oil producers that they are putting more crude on the market, a Reuters report said.
Meanwhile, Asian shares made early gains on Thursday as upbeat Wall Street earnings supported global investor sentiment, although trade war jitters pushed China’s offshore yuan to a fresh one-year low, Reuters reported.
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) towards the construction of a station at Konappana Agrahara, in Electronics City, Infosys said in a statement. This station is under the second phase of Bangalore Metro’s expansion plans and the Foundation has committed to maintaining this station for the next 30 years, Infosys added.
Shares of RBL Bank shed as much as 3% to a day's low of Rs 548 even after the Mumbai-based private sector lender posted a 35% rise in the standalone net profit for the quarter ended April-June to Rs 190.04 crore. Net advances grew 36% to Rs 42,198.09 crore and deposits rose 27% to Rs 44,949.59 crore YoY. On a sequential basis, gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.40% from 1.46% in Q1 FY18 while net NPA ratio eased to 0.75% from 0.81% in Q1 FY18.
Shares of MindTree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Hexaware Tech have fallen between 4.3% and 11.5%. 'Mid-cap IT stocks are facing valuation correction as they were trading at very high valuations compared with their historical averages,' Reuters reported citing Sudheer Guntupalli, a technology sector analyst, Ambit Capital.
The Ahmedabad-based drug maker Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Piroxicam Capsules USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg, used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Indian equity markets recovered partly in the mid-morning deals with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty trading in green as shares of RIL, M&M, Axis Bank, HUL, Vedanta contributed heavily to the index gains. BSE Sensex was trdfing at 36,433.62, up by 0.17% and NSE Nifty trading up 0.01% at 10,981.1.
China's yuan fell to a one-year low against the dollar on Thursday after the official fix was set below the key 6.7 per dollar, while at the same time authorities moved to control risks of destabilising capital flows as Beijing's trade row with the United States intensified, Reuters said in a report. China's foreign-exchange regulator said it has to assess the impact of trade friction on capital flows and will use "counter-cyclical" measures to respond to short-term volatility, but expressed confidence Beijing can cope with any challenge, given its "ample" reserves, the report added.
"Increase in the rated load of CVs has created uncertainty and confusion among the industry participants. While this will lead to near-term weakness in volumes, clarity on this will determine severity of impact on FY19 volumes. Assuming retrospective implementation, FY19 volumes could be under severe stress as fleet’s capacity goes up overnight. FY20 story would be of two halves, with strong demand in 2HFY20 due to pre-buy ahead of BS6," Motilal Oswal Securities said in a research report.
Extremely high trading volumes were seen in the shares of Ashok Leyland. Until now, more than 7.7 crore equity shares exchanged hands on NSE alone. The stock of Ashok Leyland recovers morning losses, trading up 1.54% at Rs 112.25 on NSE.
TCNS Clothing IPO opens: 7 key things to know before you subscribe to Rs 1,125 crore public offer
TCNS Clothing garnered about Rs 337 crore from the anchor investors by allotting as many as 47.14 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band. TCNS Clothing IPO will remain open for three days starting today, 18 July till Friday, 20 July 2018. TCNS designs, manufactures, markets and retails its products within multiple brands namely — W, Aurelia and Wishful.
Recently this week only, Federal Bank shares saw a spike of 21% intraday after the Kochi-based mid-sized lender posted 25% rise in the net profit. Shares of Federal Bank have mostly fallen in CY 2018. The research and brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has given a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 119 which implies an upside of 35% from the current market price.
"We believe, loan growth momentum and steady NIMs (near-term headwinds to even out over the FY) will help PPOP, while asset quality will be helped by lower stress and enhancement of PCR which should see return ratios return back to course. Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs119 (from Rs128) based on 1.9x Mar FY20E (reduced from 2.0x as we slightly tweak our COE assumptions)," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report.
With the latest data available with the stock exchanges, Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 111 crore and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 95.68 crore on Wednesday.
The global research and brokerage firm Jefferies remains cautious on telecom sector as it expects competitive intensity to remain high as fight for market share continues, Reuters reported. Q1 results will be muted with ARPU down between 4-7% QoQ and sub addition remaining low, Jefferies was seen as saying in a Reuters report.
Shares of Just Dial fell more than 3% in the morning deals on Thursday ahead of the board meeting scheduled on Friday. In tomorrow's board meeting, Just Dial consider unaudited Q1 FY 19 results and share buyback program.