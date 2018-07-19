Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty back in green as RIL shares support; RBL Bank tanks 3% on Q1 FY19 results

Share Market Live: A man walking across the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets recovered partially from the day’s low with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty trading marginally higher in green as shares of RIL, M&M, Axis Bank and HUL lead after falling off from day’s high in the morning session. Indian equities started the day at a positive note on Monday with BSE Sensex gaining more than 100 points and NSE Nifty retaking 11,000.

On the wider stretch, the domestic markets were trading under pressure on Thursday with small and mid-cap stocks facing the bearing the major brunt. The benchmark Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 were down up to 1.3%. Crude oil prices were mixed on Thursday as the market struggled to digest signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of the fuel, with a statement from oil producers that they are putting more crude on the market, a Reuters report said.

Meanwhile, Asian shares made early gains on Thursday as upbeat Wall Street earnings supported global investor sentiment, although trade war jitters pushed China’s offshore yuan to a fresh one-year low, Reuters reported.