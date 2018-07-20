Share Market Today: Sensex up 145 points, Nifty ends above 11,000; RIL hits all-time high, Bajaj Auto dives 9%

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets fell off from day’s top but managed to conclude higher on Friday with Sensex zooming 145 points and Nifty finishing above 11,000-level with shares of heavyweight trio RIL, Infosys and ICICI Bank leading the gains. The Indian rupee marked a big recovery in the afternoon forex dealings after plunging to an all-time low vs USD. Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 9% on weaker-than-expected Q1 FY19 results. Earlier in the day, Sensex surged more than 200 points to a high of 36,567.34, Mukesh Ambani-led RIL hit a new all-time high and Infosys rallied over 3% intraday while most shares of the IT companies rose on rupee’s weakness.
A subdued Wall Street closing and the uncertainty over the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha is weighing on the market sentiments today. Most Asian stock markets retreated on Friday after China allowed its yuan currency to slide further, stoking concerns Beijing’s currency management could become the next flash point in a fierce trade conflict with the United States, Reuters reported.
Equity markets in the region were hit after China’s central bank lowered its midpoint for the yuan for the seventh straight trading day and to its lowest in a year, the report added. Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged on Friday with Brent crude oil nearing $73 per barrel.
Indian stock markets ended higher on Friday with BSE Sensex rising 145 points and NSE Nifty finishing the week above 11,000-mark. BSE Sensex surged 145.14 points or 0.40% to end at 36,496.37 whereas NSE Nifty added 53.10 points or 0.48% to settle at 11,010.20.
The domestic equity markets partly erased gains in the last minutes of the trading on Friday with Sensex falling below 36,500 and Nifty easing 22 points from the day's high. BSE was trading at 36,493.65 up by 0.39% and NSE Nifty was trading at 11,008.40, up by 0.47%.
Tata Group's international hotel chain firm Indian Hotels Company will be opening eight new hotels this year and is targeting a 30% revenue growth over the next few years as the sentiment has turned positive for the industry, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.
Kansai Nerolac Paints share price was trading little changed, down 0.37% at Rs 479.1 after the chemical manufacturer reported a marginal decline in the Q1 FY19 profit to Rs 139.84 crore.
Bajaj Auto share price fell nearly 9% after reporting weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-2019. The stock of Bajaj Auto dropped 8.92% to a day's low of Rs 2,835.25 on BSE today.
Shares of HDFC Life surged nearly 4% after the life insurer posted a 20% rise in the net profit to Rs 380 crore for the Q1 FY19. The stock of HDFC Standard Life Insurance rose 3.77% to a day's high of Rs 489 on BSE today.
Despite a muted start, most Asian markets finished higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the regional trend, losing 0.3% to 22,697.88. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 2,289.19, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 28,224.48 and the Shanghai Composite Index rebounded 2.1% to 2,829.27, Associated Press reports.
World markets were mixed Friday as deliberations over more US tariffs on European countries and China weighed on sentiment, AP reported. Eurozone shares tumbled on Friday as autos and banks stocks gave up their gains amid rising trade tensions which caused a selloff in the Chinese yuan and US stock markets overnight, Reuters said in a report.
Shares of RIL, Infosys provided the major boost to the benchmark Sensex while other heavyweight stocks such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Shares of RIL and Infosys alone added about 150 points to the Sensex.
Crude prices rose on Friday but were still set for a weekly drop on concerns about oversupply and the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil users, Reuters reported.
Essel Corporate LLP plans to acquire 1.1 crore shares, or 1.15% stake, of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) from another promotor group entity at an estimated price of over Rs 610 crore.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi began his speech on the no-confidence motion.