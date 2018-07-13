Share market today: Sensex closes flat, retreats from fresh high; Nifty holds 11k; Infosys up 2% ahead of Q1 results

Share market today: Sensex surged 191 points to a fresh intra-day high of 36,740.07 points.

Share market today: After five consecutive sessions of closing with gains, the benchmark Sensex closed Friday’s trade lower by 6.78 points or 0.02% at 36,541.63 points. The Sensex hit a fresh intra-day high of 36,740.07 points but soon retreated to close lower as investors booked profits amid mixed global cues and disappointing macroeconomic data released on Thursday.

The Nifty slipped below the 11,000 mark on an intra-day basis to a low of 10,999.75. However, the index closed above the 11k mark at 11,018.90 points, down 4.30 points or 0.04%. Most banking stocks slipped in Friday’s trade as an uptick in June retail inflation increased chances of a rate hike by the RBI in coming months.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Coal India, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Tata Consultancy Services closed with gains in the range of 0.50-1.50% on the Sensex. ONGC, Axis Bank and ITC stocks lost over 2% on the BSE, while SBI, ICICI Bank,Tata Motors (DVR), Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel and M&M shares lost over 1% each.