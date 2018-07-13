Share market today: Sensex closes flat, retreats from fresh high; Nifty holds 11k; Infosys up 2% ahead of Q1 results

Share market today: After five consecutive sessions of closing with gains, the benchmark Sensex closed Friday’s trade lower by 6.78 points or 0.02% at 36,541.63 points. The Sensex hit a fresh intra-day high of 36,740.07 points but soon retreated to close lower as investors booked profits amid mixed global cues and disappointing macroeconomic data released on Thursday.
The Nifty slipped below the 11,000 mark on an intra-day basis to a low of 10,999.75. However, the index closed above the 11k mark at 11,018.90 points, down 4.30 points or 0.04%. Most banking stocks slipped in Friday’s trade as an uptick in June retail inflation increased chances of a rate hike by the RBI in coming months.
Shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Coal India, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Tata Consultancy Services closed with gains in the range of 0.50-1.50% on the Sensex. ONGC, Axis Bank and ITC stocks lost over 2% on the BSE, while SBI, ICICI Bank,Tata Motors (DVR), Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel and M&M shares lost over 1% each.
Mukesh Ambani overtook Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma to become Asia’s richest person as he positions Reliance Industries Ltd. to disrupt the e-commerce space in India. The chairman of India’s refining-to-telecoms conglomerate, Ambani was estimated to be worth $44.3 billion on Friday with Reliance Industries Ltd. rising 1.6 percent to a record 1,099.8 rupees, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ma’s wealth stood at $44 billion at close of trade on Thursday in the U.S., where the company is listed.
Top 5 Sensex gainers: RIL (up 1.34% at Rs 1096.75), Infosys (up 1.12% at Rs 1309.10), Bajaj Auto (up 1.02% at Rs 3,133.45), Asian Paints (up 0.98% at Rs 1370.55) and Coal India (up 0.96% at Rs 267.75).
Top 5 Sensex losers: ONGC (down 2.80% at Rs 154.60), Axis Bank (down 2.48% at Rs 523.90), ITC (down 2.29% at Rs 270.40), SBI (down 1.96% at Rs 257.60) and ICICI Bank (down 1.60% at Rs 268.05).
'It was a volatile day on the bourses as stocks oscillated between the positive and negative zones through the day, reacting to conflicting cues in terms of positive global stocks and lacklustre macro-economic data. After an indecisive day, benchmark indices finally closed the day near the flat line. On the macro front, data revealed that India's factory output growth slowed to a seven-month low in May while retail inflation quickened to a five-month high in June. India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) grew at 3.2% in May 2018 over May 2017, while showing moderation in growth from a revised 4.8% increase in the previous month. Additionally, the all-India general CPI inflation increased 5% in June 2018 (new base 2012=100), compared with 4.87% in May 2018. Interestingly, sectoral performance on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was skewed to the negative. Barring the IT index, which closed almost flat, all other sectoral indices on NSE closed the day in the red.'
- Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Most banking stocks slipped in Friday's trade as an uptick in June retail inflation increased chances of a rate hike by the RBI in coming months. Shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and the HDFC twins cumulatively added almost 150 points to the Sensex index.
Sensex fell from its fresh intra-day high of 36,740.07 points and closed flat at 36,541.63. Nifty closed at 11,018.90 points, down 4.30 points or 0.04%.
Sensex heatmap: ONGC, Axis Bank, ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank shares plunge deep in red. RIL, Coal India shares up.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to go for further rate hikes this fiscal, with the next increase in key policy rates likely in the August policy review meet, says a DBS research note. PTI reported the global financial services major as saying that upside risks to inflation and a need to maintain financial markets' stability will keep monetary policy on a tightening bias. "We expect 50 bps more hikes in 2018-19, with the next likely in August," Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS said in a research note.
Oil prices fell more than 1% on Friday -- set for a second straight week of decline -- as Libyan ports reopen and amid hopes that Iran will still export some crude despite U.S. sanctions, said a Reuters report. Brent crude was down $1, or 1.3%, at $73.45 a barrel by 0840 GMT, heading for a weekly fall of around 4 percent. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude lost 22 cents to $70.11, set for a weekly decline of around 5%.
Shares of India’s largest multiplex PVR crashed more than 12% while share prices of Inox Leisure and Mukta Arts slid up to 14% after Maharashtra minister raised a voice to act against multiplexes if they don’t allow people to carry their own food inside the cinema halls, TV channels reported. Following the stern warning of action against the multiplex operators, shares of PVR, Inox Leisure and Mukta Arts cracked saw steep declines. The stock of PVR tumbled 12.4% to a day’s low of Rs 1,224, shares of Inox Leisure slipped 14.03% to a day’s bottom of Rs 217 (52-week low share price: Rs 213.3) and stock of Mukta Arts fell 5.86% to a day’s bottom of Rs 41 (52-week low share price: Rs 40.75) on BSE today.
Infosys Q1 Results 2019: Infosys share price today gained nearly 3% in the mid-morning deals -- following which India's second-largest IT company added over Rs 8,000 crore in the stock market value -- ahead of Q1 FY19 results due later in evening today after stock market closing. With such an appreciation in the share prices of Infosys, the Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys is just Rs 10,000 crore away from hitting Rs 3 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Indian stock exchanges.
Most Indian banking stocks slipped in Friday's trade as an uptick in June retail inflation increased chances of a rate hike by The RBI in coming months. Annual retail inflation (CPI) accelerated to a 5-month high in June, driven by higher fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.
European shares opened higher on Friday, set for the second week of gains as fears of a full-blown trade war were kept in check and optimism about the next season of corporate earnings continued to grow. The STOXX 600 was up 0.5 percent by 0732 GMT with a broad range of sectors, from industrials to technology or financials, adding points to the pan-European index.
Most of mid-caps have seen considerable value erosion in the recent past. The Nifty Midcap 50 has slid 12% and Nifty 500 has declined by nearly 3% in the last six months. But a mid-cap private bank share may double your money and interestingly, this share is available for below Rs 50. Shares of Srinagar-based The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd have dropped about 15% in the last one month to Rs 49.65 from a share price level of Rs 59 as on 13 June 2018. The domestic research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 100 which implies a potential upside of 100% from the current market price.
