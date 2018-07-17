Share Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points; RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shine; OMCs advance

Indian stock markets extended gains after opening marginally higher. The sentiments were subdued following a dull stock market activity in regional Asian markets. BSE Sensex was trading 0.21% higher at 36,400.35 while NSE Nifty was trading up 0.25% at 10,964.05.

Indian stock markets traded up in positive territory after opening slightly higher on Monday with BSE Sensex gaining more than 100 points following the uptick in shares of RIL, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday, weighed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices as Libyan ports reopened, while the dollar steadied ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony, a Reuters report said.

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday following a drop in oil prices that weighed on energy shares and offset a jump in financials as Bank of America's results reinforced expectations of a strong US earnings season, Reuters said in a report.