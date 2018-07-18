Sensex, Nifty today: Sensex retreats from record high, closes 146 points lower; Nifty loses 11k mark

Sensex, Nifty highlights: The Sensex of the BSE, which scaled a record high of 36,747.87 in early trade on Wednesday, tumbled over 426.95 points to an intra-day low of 36,320.92 points. The index finally recovered around 52 points from its day’s low to close at 36,373.44 points, down 146.52 points or 0.40%. The Nifty gave up the 11,000 level and settled 27.60 points or 0.25% lower at 10,980.45 points. According to market observers, profit booking at higher levels, along with a mixed trend in the Asian markets and persistent outflow of foreign funds, hampered investors’ risk-taking appetite.
Among the worst performers on the BSE Sensex index were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. Tata Steel shares plunged over 5% on the Sensex. In contrast, ONGC shares closed with gains of 2.69%, followed by Asian Paints, HDFC, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma shares.
Idea shares collapsed to nearly 9-year low on Wednesday on news report of government rejecting Idea Cellular-Vodafone India dues request. Shares of Aditya Birla Group’s telecom company Idea Cellular tumbled within an hour of stock market opening on Monday and fell to a multi-year low around mid-morning session. The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has rejected Vodafone India and Idea Cellular’s requests to recalculate their dues and has said that both the companies should pay to get a final seal of approval on their merger, ET reported. Idea share price crashed 7.91% to a nearly 9-year low of Rs 48.3 on NSE today. This is the lowest level for Idea shares since 2009.
Gold prices today tumbled by Rs 250 to trade at over five-month low of Rs 30,800 per 10 grams at the bullion market today amid weakening global trend and considerable fall in demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. Silver followed suit and dropped by Rs 620 to Rs 39,200 per kg on poor offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
IT firm NIIT Technologies today reported a 67.4% jump in net profit to Rs 85.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, driven by growth across segments like banking and financial services (BFS) and insurance, reports PTI. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 51.3 crore in the year-ago period. NIIT Technologies' revenues grew 16.4% to Rs 824.9 crore in the said quarter from Rs 708.9 crore in the April-June 2017 quarter.
The Nifty index is up 4% so far this year but investor sentiment suggests a bear market going forward, PTI reported citing a UBS research note. The global brokerage firm said majority of Nifty constituent stocks are down and 40% of them are down more than 10% in 2018. Moreover, of all listed stocks, 60% are down at least 20% so far this year. "We reiterate our view of unattractive risk-reward for the Nifty and are underweight on SMIDs (small and mid-cap)," the report authored by UBS Securities India analysts Gautam Chhaochharia and Sanjena Dadawala said.
Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC has said that this was the apt time to get our AMC listed as the IPO of India’s second-largest mutual fund company HDFC AMC readies to open next week on 25 July 2018 for the subscription. The fifth listing within the financial conglomerate HDFC, HDFC AMC will close on 27 July 2018 for all investor classes. HDFC AMC has fixed a price band of Rs 1,095 to Rs 1,100 per equity share for its IPO following which the firm has expected to raise Rs 2,800 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, today said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 685 crore) in a funding round led by TPG Growth. BookMyShow, in a statement, said it has “executed definitive documents” to raise the said amount in Series D funding and the round has seen participation from existing investors as well.
Bandhan Bank's net profit for Q1 FY19 jumped by 47.51% to Rs 482 crore from Rs 327 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18. In a regulatory filingto the BSE, the bank said its total income was Rs 1,766.8 crore in the first three months of 2018-19, up from Rs 1,275.3 crore in the year ago period. The bank's gross NPA rose to 1.26% of gross advances in the quarter under review. The net NPA too increased to 0.64% or Rs 194.2 crore from 0.56% in the year-ago period.
Sensex traded 190.80 points or 0.52% lower at 36,329.16 points led by losses in shares of index heavyweights Tata Steel, HUL, Tata Motors, Vedanta, M&M, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The Nifty fell 44.15 points or 0.40% to trade at 10,963.90 points. Tata Steel, Hindalco, UPL, Vedanta, and Tata Motors were the top losers on the National Stock Exchange.
Looking to recover over Rs 7,000 crore of investor money from Pancard Clubs, markets regulator Sebi has put up for sale the company's luxury vehicles and properties, reports PTI. Sebi had auctioned at least 77 properties between December and June with a combined reserve price of more than Rs 4,500 crore. In a notice issued on Wednesday, Sebi said it will auction 43 properties of Pancard Clubs as well as five vehicles, including Mercedes Benz, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Verna, owned by the company. The properties listed for the sale mostly include hotels, resorts, bungalows, a flat, land parcels and office space. These assets are located in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
China stocks erased earlier gains and ended Wednesday lower as a weaker yuan pulled down prices of real estate developers and airliners, Reuters reported. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 3,431.32 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 2,787.26 points. China's yuan hit a two-week low against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday, breaching the key 6.7 per dollar level.
Top 5 gainers: ONGC (up 4.32%), HDFC (up 1.21%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.16%), Asian Paints (up 0.94%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.93%).
Top 5 losers: Tata Steel (down 3.63%), Tata Motors DVR (down 2.75%), Tata Motors (down 2.37%), Vedanta (down 2.21%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.89%).
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in a year on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's U.S. economic outlook reinforced views that the central bank is on track to steadily hike interest rates, according to a Reuters report. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,224.16 an ounce, as of 0657 GMT. Earlier in the session, the yellow metal hit its weakest since mid-July 2017 at $1,221.74 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.2% lower at $1,224.30 an ounce.
Gains in ONGC shares kept the S&P BSE oil and gas index higher during mid-afternoon trade on Wednesday. Shares of ONGC surged nearly 4%, while shares of IOC was up 1.65%. Shares of OIL, Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL and GAIL traded with gains of up to 1%. RIL shares edged lower by 0.98%.