Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open with losses; PowerGrid InvIT IPO subscription window closes today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues were muted after stock indices on Wall Street closed in red on Friday and most Asian peers trading with losses.
SGX Nifty was down in the red on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for markets.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first week of May on the back of a healthy 2% jump registered last week. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,782 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty sits at 14,631. SGX Nifty was down in the red on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for markets. Global cues were muted after stock indices on Wall Street closed in red on Friday and most Asian peers trading with losses. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, KODAQ, and TOPIX all in the red. KOSPI was in the green.
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) has so far seen investors subscribe to 60% of the issue, as it now enters the final day of bidding. The first state-sponsored InvIT is looking to raise Rs 7,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of its units. Institutional investors have subscribed 38% of the issue portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, other investors have bid for 88% of the portion reserved for them. 42.54 crore units of PowerGrid InvIT are on offer. Investors can bid for the issue in a bid for the issue in the price band of Rs 99-100 per unit. The minimum bid lot size stands at 1,100 units, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 1.1 lakh.
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have now remained the same for eighteen consecutive days. Fuel prices were last cut on April 15. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
Markets are keeping a very close watch on the ongoing health crisis w.r.t second wave of covid across all the states in the country. One of the biggest concerns for the market is the increasing state wise lockdowns, however, compared to last year, markets have been more resilient mainly due to fastening of vaccination drives across the country & the government’s impetus on revamping the medical infrastructure and coping up with ongoing challenges at war footing.
Read full story
"We expect volatility to remain high in the coming week too. First, participants will react to the Reliance Industries results which came in after market hours on Friday. Besides, monthly auto sales numbers will also start pouring in from May 1. In the following session, the election results of the 5 states will also be the focus on May 2. On the economy front, Markit Manufacturing PMI and Markit Services PMI data are scheduled on May 3 and May 5 respectively. Needless to say, updates related to COVID cases, vaccine drive and global cues will also be closely tracked," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange are down more than 170 points on Monday morning. Earlier in the day SGX Nifty was down nearly 200 points.
With the IT services pack turning in a good set of numbers and a rebound by consumer-oriented companies after the lockdowns of 2020, India Inc has put up a good show in the March quarter.
Read full story
The rejuvenation of upward momentum backed by improving market breadth makes us confident to believe the index would maintain the rhythm of price and time wise maturity of correction and eventually retest life-time high of 15400 in the month of May 2021. In the process, we expect index to hold the key support threshold of 14200. Therefore, any cool off towards 14600-14500 range would attract elevated buying demand.
Read full story