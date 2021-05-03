Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open with losses; PowerGrid InvIT IPO subscription window closes today

SGX Nifty was down in the red on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for markets. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first week of May on the back of a healthy 2% jump registered last week. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,782 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty sits at 14,631. SGX Nifty was down in the red on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for markets. Global cues were muted after stock indices on Wall Street closed in red on Friday and most Asian peers trading with losses. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, KODAQ, and TOPIX all in the red. KOSPI was in the green.

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) has so far seen investors subscribe to 60% of the issue, as it now enters the final day of bidding. The first state-sponsored InvIT is looking to raise Rs 7,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of its units. Institutional investors have subscribed 38% of the issue portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, other investors have bid for 88% of the portion reserved for them. 42.54 crore units of PowerGrid InvIT are on offer. Investors can bid for the issue in a bid for the issue in the price band of Rs 99-100 per unit. The minimum bid lot size stands at 1,100 units, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 1.1 lakh.

