Written by FE Business
Updated:
Markets will resume today after being closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Image: PTI
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened in green, amid strong yet volatile global cues. Markets resumed today after being closed on 8 November on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Investors are eyeing the US Midterm elections and the US inflation data that is due tomorrow, which will chart further actions by the Fed. On Monday, Nifty closed around 86 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 18,203. BSE Sensex settled at 61,185, up by 235 points or 0.39 per cent.

Live Updates

09:18 (IST) 9 Nov 2022
NSE to trim portfolio of companies

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is planning to get out of businesses that are not part of its core operations as a stock exchange and regulator. While NSE declined to comment, sources close to the development said that NSE has already identified a few companies and sent a proposal to its board for approval to sell these companies in a phased manner. Read full story

09:04 (IST) 9 Nov 2022
Index Futures

The quantum of FII selling in Index Futures has reduced as they maintain a net long positioning in Index Futures segment. Longs: Britannia, Adani Enterprises, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Shorts: Divi's Lab, Asian Paints, and Titan. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services

09:01 (IST) 9 Nov 2022
Good gap up lead by performance in US Markets

Expect a good gap up today due to two days of positive performance in US markets. Immediate resistance coming up at 18,350 – book some profits. A close above this should propel us to new all time highs. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services

08:51 (IST) 9 Nov 2022
SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures were trading 48 points higher on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that the Dalal Street was headed for a start in green.