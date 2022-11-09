Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened in green, amid strong yet volatile global cues. Markets resumed today after being closed on 8 November on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Investors are eyeing the US Midterm elections and the US inflation data that is due tomorrow, which will chart further actions by the Fed. On Monday, Nifty closed around 86 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 18,203. BSE Sensex settled at 61,185, up by 235 points or 0.39 per cent.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates