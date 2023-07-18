Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates on 18 July

08:39 (IST) 18 Jul 2023

Bank Nifty outlook

“Bank Nifty has broken out of a falling channel indicating that the consolidation phase is over and it is likely to witness a sharp surge over the next few trading sessions. On the upside we expect it to target levels of 46,500 in the short term. Crucial support on the downside is placed at 44,700,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.