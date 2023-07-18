Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates on 18 July

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Continuing the current record-breaking rally, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened at fresh highs. Nifty 50 opened at 19,787.50, up by 0.38% while Sensex gained 250 points to open at 66,828.96. Despite Nifty touching fresh highs, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gave up gains in trade, trading lower by 0.04% and 0.29% respectively. Fear gauge, India VIX, jumped 4.08% to 11.78. Sectorally, Bank Nifty gained 0.7%, after surpassing the 45,900 level in trade. Nifty Auto gained 0.2%, while Nifty Media tanked 1.09%. Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank all slipped in trade.
The share price of LTIMindtree fell 3.3% to Rs 4,965 on its muted quarterly earnings.
“Since the market has run up too much, too fast, a correction can happen at any time. Some profit booking at the present level can be considered.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Banking stocks index, Bank Nifty, hit a fresh record-high on Tuesday, crossing the 45,900 mark to touch 45,905.85.
Benchmark index Nifty 50 crossed the 19,800 mark in early trade on Tuesday, setting a fresh record high.
“Markets may see a sluggish start to Tuesday's trading session on the back of a steady decline in Gift Nifty index and other select Asian gauges. While the markets may witness intra-day volatility, strong corporate earnings so far coupled with healthy domestic macroeconomy and rising expectations that the Fed will pause its rate hikes sooner than later could help local markets sustain the recent upsurge.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Bank Nifty has broken out of a falling channel indicating that the consolidation phase is over and it is likely to witness a sharp surge over the next few trading sessions. On the upside we expect it to target levels of 46,500 in the short term. Crucial support on the downside is placed at 44,700,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Having moved decisively above the resistance of 19,500 levels recently, Nifty is expected to reach towards the next upper trajectories of 19,800 levels (1.382% Fibonacci projection) and psychological 20,000 mark in the near term. Important support for trend reversal is placed at 19,500 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net purchased shares worth net Rs 73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth net Rs 64.34 crore on 17 July,
Oil prices edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after sinking in the previous session on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth, as investors eyed a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies.
U.S. stocks ended higher to kick off the trading week on Monday, buoyed by gains in financial and technology shares. S&P 500 advanced 0.22%, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.93%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.22%.