Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After soaring over 1% each in trade on Monday’s session, domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty might see a start in the red on Tuesday, as hinted by SGX Nifty, which is trading lower by 0.13%. Nifty Futures are 18,150, down 24 points on the Singaporean Exchange. Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, as the S&P 500 closed down 0.1%, erasing early gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was the sole gainer, settling 0.6% higher but was well off the day’s highs. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.91%. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19% in its first hour of trade, while South Korea’s Kospi was marginally higher and the Kosdaq rose 0.27%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 January 08:20 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 Gold posted gains in 2022 “Gold posted a small gain in 2022; no mean feat given an unprecedented rise in rates and a strong US dollar. 2022 was a textbook example of gold’s stable and uncorrelated performance amid market turbulence. Weak institutional demand was offset by retail investment – driven by inflation and geopolitics – and central banks had an exceptional year of net buying,” said World Gold Council. 08:16 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 Nifty Technical View “A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an upside bounce ion the market after a decline of few sessions. After the formation of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart, Nifty seems to have formed a higher bottom on Friday at 17,795 levels. But this needs to be confirmed with follow-through upmove in the subsequent sessions. The present upside bounce could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 08:03 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has kept Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC under its F&O ban list for 10 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in these stocks. 08:03 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 FIIs net sellers Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on 9 January, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:02 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 Wall Street overnight Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, as the S&P 500 closed down 0.1%, erasing early gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.3%. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who some strategists expect could say more time is needed to show inflation is under control.