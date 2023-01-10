Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After soaring over 1% each in trade on Monday’s session, domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty might see a start in the red on Tuesday, as hinted by SGX Nifty, which is trading lower by 0.13%. Nifty Futures are 18,150, down 24 points on the Singaporean Exchange. Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, as the S&P 500 closed down 0.1%, erasing early gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was the sole gainer, settling 0.6% higher but was well off the day’s highs. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.91%. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19% in its first hour of trade, while South Korea’s Kospi was marginally higher and the Kosdaq rose 0.27%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 January
“Gold posted a small gain in 2022; no mean feat given an unprecedented rise in rates and a strong US dollar. 2022 was a textbook example of gold’s stable and uncorrelated performance amid market turbulence. Weak institutional demand was offset by retail investment – driven by inflation and geopolitics – and central banks had an exceptional year of net buying,” said World Gold Council.
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an upside bounce ion the market after a decline of few sessions. After the formation of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart, Nifty seems to have formed a higher bottom on Friday at 17,795 levels. But this needs to be confirmed with follow-through upmove in the subsequent sessions. The present upside bounce could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The National Stock Exchange has kept Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC under its F&O ban list for 10 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in these stocks.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on 9 January, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
