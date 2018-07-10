Share market live: Sensex trades above 36,000; Nifty tops 10,900; TCS trades flat ahead of Q1 earnings

Share market live: Apart from TCS, private lender IndusInd Bank is likely to announce its June quarter results later today.

Share market live: After a strong start to the day, the 30-share Sensex was trading above the 36,000-mark in the afternoon, with shares of RIL, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto rallying by more than 2.5% each. The BSE Sensex opened in the green on Tuesday, with the 30-share Sensex opening more than 100 points higher. In the Nifty, Shares of HCL Tech, Hindalco and ONGC gained by more than 1% each.

The domestic stock markets continued the strong momentum gained yesterday, tracking positive global cues and ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q1 earnings later in the day. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday morning, while the SGX Nifty in Singapore, also traded higher this morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.85 percent or 236 points, at 28,924.73 while Japan’s Nikkei gained nearly 1 percent. US markets too gained as well overnight with bank and industrial stocks fueling rally in key indexes. Bank home, the country’s IT bellwether TCS is all set to declare Q1 results today.