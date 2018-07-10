Share market live: Sensex trades above 36,000; Nifty tops 10,900; TCS trades flat ahead of Q1 earnings

Share market live: After a strong start to the day, the 30-share Sensex was trading above the 36,000-mark in the afternoon, with shares of RIL, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto rallying by more than 2.5% each. The BSE Sensex opened in the green on Tuesday, with the 30-share Sensex opening more than 100 points higher. In the Nifty, Shares of HCL Tech, Hindalco and ONGC gained by more than 1% each.
The domestic stock markets continued the strong momentum gained yesterday, tracking positive global cues and ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q1 earnings later in the day. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday morning, while the SGX Nifty in Singapore, also traded higher this morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.85 percent or 236 points, at 28,924.73 while Japan’s Nikkei gained nearly 1 percent. US markets too gained as well overnight with bank and industrial stocks fueling rally in key indexes. Bank home, the country’s IT bellwether TCS is all set to declare Q1 results today.
The private bank’s asset quality remained stable in the quarter ending June-18. Notably, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans improved to 1.15 percent compared to 1.17 percent reported at the end of March quarter. Net bad loan ratio remained flat at 0.51 percent.
India's major private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a profit of Rs 1,037.7 crore in line with street estimates. Notably, the bank has reported a Q1 earnings with Capital Adequacy Ratio at 14.7% vs 15%. In the previous quarter, the bank had reported a 26.8% rise in net profit to Rs 953.09 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 751.61 crore in the previous fiscal. The private sector bank was expected to report a 21 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 1,014.7 crore in the April to June quarter as compared to Rs 836.5 crore profit in the same period last year, according to a Reuters poll estimate.
The finance ministry is considering a 18% GST rate on commercial piped natural gas; ET Now reported a government official as saying to Cogencis. Further, the ministry is also considering a 28% GST rate for CNG said an ET Now report.
Avaiation secretary said that Air India will remain a competive airline. The government is committed to its quick revival. Notably, he spoke to the finance secretary to bring ATF (Aviation turbine fuel under GST), ET Now reported.
The much delayed mega Vodafone-Idea merger has finally been approved by the department of Telecommunications, but this time the approval comes with some payment conditions. hares of Idea Cellular zoomed as much as 4.4% to Rs 57 on media reports that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given conditional nod to Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger. The companies announced merger of their Indian operations last year, creating India’s biggest telecom operator after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industires rallied by more than 2.5% on Tuesday afternnon to Rs 1,020 on BSE. Notably, the shares of Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank too rallied by more than 2% each. The BSE Sensex reclaimed the 36,000-mark, and was trading higher at 36,185 levels.
Prakash Industries reported Q1 net profit at Rs 168.7 crore, as against Rs 59.4 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal, implying a rise of more than 180%. Notably, the revenue came in at Rs 985.4 crore, as against Rs 650.5 crore, implying a rise of more than 50% since the previous fiscal. The profit margin too has recorded a robust rise at 24.4% from 16.6% earlier, implying a rise of more than 7.8%.
Shares of HCL Technologies or HCL Tech rose as much as 3.5% today to Rs 995 on NSE after the IT company said its board of directors will consider share buyback in a meeting on 12 July. Last year, the company had offered a buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, at a 17% premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.
India may soon enter double-digit profit growth again, that’s the message from Morgan Stanley as it expects companies in the S&P BSE Sensex to report a 23% increase in net income in the June quarter from a year earlier, with more than three quarters of the 30 members likely to contribute positively to aggregate profits. That would mark a third straight quarter of double-digit growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Stock market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal says that it has become difficult to beat the index in the last few months. According to the expert, investors must chase value and not merely the price. "The recent correction in Tata Motors is a quotational loss," Raamdeo Agrawal told CNBC TV18. Ahead of Q1 earnings season, Motilal Oswal's fund manager expects healthy results, except for PSU banks.
Taking positive cues from the global market, gold prices edged higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 30,920 per 10 gram in futures trade today as speculators raised their bets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October moved up by Rs 17, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 30,920 per 10 gram in a business turnover of one lot, PTI reported.
Shares of Idea Cellular zoomed as much as 4.4% to Rs 57 on media reports that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given conditional nod to Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger. The companies announced merger of their Indian operations last year, creating India's biggest telecom operator after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war. The shares were down by nearly 48% this year, as of yesterday's closing price.
While TCS has returned about 39% in the last one year, shares of various largecaps including Britannia Industries (up 38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 37%), Bajaj Finance (up 30%), Avenue Supermarts (up 29%), Nestle (up 27%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 27%), Infosys (25%), HUL (up 24%), M&M (up 23%), Tech Mahindra (up 22%), Bajaj Finserv (19%), Pidilite Industries (up 17%), HDFC Bank (up 15%), Asian Paints (up 14%), IndusInd Bank (up 13%), JSW Steel (up 11%), HDFC (up 10%), HDFC Standard Life (up 10%), HCL Tech (up 9%), Marico (up 8%), Reliance Industries (up 8%), Yes Bank (up 7%) and Dabur (up 5%), have also done well in the period.
IndusInd Bank shares were trading at Rs 1,951, down by more than 0.36% this morning.