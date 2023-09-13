Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a flat opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded at 20,006.5, down marginally 0.04%, during the early trading session on Wednesday.

In the Asian market, the Asia Dow was up by 0.17%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.14% . Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 0.82%.

The US market ended Tuesday’s trading session in red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.14% to 13,773.62 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped marginally by 17.73 points to 34,645.99, while the S&P 500 fell 0.57% to 4,461.9.

