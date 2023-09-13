scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat, Gift Nifty flat, Asian market trades mixed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, are likely to see a flat opening amid mixed global cues.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. (Photo: PTI)
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a flat opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded at 20,006.5, down marginally 0.04%, during the early trading session on Wednesday.

In the Asian market, the Asia Dow was up by 0.17%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.14% . Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 0.82%.

The US market ended Tuesday’s trading session in red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.14% to 13,773.62 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped marginally by 17.73 points to 34,645.99, while the S&P 500 fell 0.57% to 4,461.9.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:10 (IST) 13 Sep 2023
Technical cues for the day

“Both price and momentum indicators suggest that there could be consolidation over the next few trading sessions. Overall, the short-term outlook is positive and this consolidation is likely to be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 19,865 – 19,810 is the crucial support zone while 20,200 – 20,250 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 08:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS