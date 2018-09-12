​​​
  3. Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; rupee drops 22 paise, hits new record low at 72.91 vs US dollar

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; rupee drops 22 paise, hits new record low at 72.91 vs US dollar

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) traded slightly changed in the morning deals on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty trading flat ahead of macro data while the Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low at 72.91 vs US dollar.

By: | Updated:Sep 12, 2018 9:29 am
Share Market Live: BSE Sensex has lost as much as 977 points in the last two days. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) traded slightly changed in the morning deals on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty trading flat ahead of macro data while the Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low at 72.91 vs US dollar. According to the Bloomberg data, the rupee fell as much as 22 paise apiece US dollar to a new record low of 72.9150. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty dropped into negative territory after regaining momentarily.

The domestic stock markets are likely to trade cautiously on Wednesday tracking the subdued activity in regional Asian peers and caution ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released after market trading hours today. Asian stocks slipped to 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying US-China trade conflict, Reuters said in a report.

Live Blog

09:23 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty retakes 11,300

Indian equity markets recoiled marginally in the opening trades on Wednesday with BSE Sensex gaining more than 200 points and NSE Nifty retaking 11,300 following the rise in share prices of ITC, Infosys, RIL, HDFC. The benchmark Sensex surged as much as 225.03 points to 37,638.16 and was trading at 37,493.28, up 80.15 points or 0.21% whereas NSE Nifty topped 11,340.10 and was trading at 11,310.65, up 23.15 points or 0.21%. 

09:18 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Rupee strikes new record low against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Wednesday morning registered a fresh lifetime low nearing the 73 per US dollar mark at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee to dollar value was quoted at 72.9150 apiece US dollar, Bloomberg data showed. The domestic currency (rupee) extended losses very quickly after opening at a record low against the US dollar today. The rupee is now just 9 paise away from breaching the 73/$ level. The market sentiments were cautious ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released later today. 

Earlier yesterday, US stocks rose as Apple led a jump in technology shares and a gain of more than 2% in oil prices drove up energy shares. Apple rose 2.5%, boosting the three major indexes, a day ahead of its expected unveiling of new iPhone models. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.99 points, or 0.44% to 25,971.06, the S&P 500 gained 10.76 points, or 0.37% to 2,887.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.61% to 7,972.47.

Go to Top