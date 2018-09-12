Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; rupee drops 22 paise, hits new record low at 72.91 vs US dollar

Share Market Live: BSE Sensex has lost as much as 977 points in the last two days. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) traded slightly changed in the morning deals on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty trading flat ahead of macro data while the Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low at 72.91 vs US dollar. According to the Bloomberg data, the rupee fell as much as 22 paise apiece US dollar to a new record low of 72.9150. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty dropped into negative territory after regaining momentarily.

The domestic stock markets are likely to trade cautiously on Wednesday tracking the subdued activity in regional Asian peers and caution ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released after market trading hours today. Asian stocks slipped to 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying US-China trade conflict, Reuters said in a report.