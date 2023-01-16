Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices may open in green on Monday, 16 January, amid strong global cues. Ahead of the session, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 20 pts higher at 18,058.5, signalling a positive opening for the Indian stock market. On Friday, BSE Sensex rallied 303 pts to 60,261, while NSE Nifty 50 climbed nearly 100 pts to 17,957. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as expectations of cooled inflation in the US lifted investor sentiment in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix shed 0.61%. South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.2% and the Kodaq gained 0.62%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was flat while the Shanghai Composite in Mainland China rose 0.43% and the Shenzhen Component rose 0.66%. Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks ended in green on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33%, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, January 16.
“The Nifty, in the week gone by, witnessed sharp swings in both the directions & ultimately posted a positive weekly close. It has formed a Doji pattern on the weekly chart. For the last few weeks, the index is trading above the 20 WMA, which has resulted in a Triangle pattern formation on the daily chart. After a recent base formation near the lower end of the pattern, the Nifty witnessed a smart recovery on January 13. Going ahead, 18000-18050 will be the key area beyond which the index will be set for a larger up move. On the downside, 17800 will continue to provide cushion for the index.” – Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
