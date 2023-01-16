08:13 (IST) 16 Jan 2023

18000-18050 key levels for Nifty

“The Nifty, in the week gone by, witnessed sharp swings in both the directions & ultimately posted a positive weekly close. It has formed a Doji pattern on the weekly chart. For the last few weeks, the index is trading above the 20 WMA, which has resulted in a Triangle pattern formation on the daily chart. After a recent base formation near the lower end of the pattern, the Nifty witnessed a smart recovery on January 13. Going ahead, 18000-18050 will be the key area beyond which the index will be set for a larger up move. On the downside, 17800 will continue to provide cushion for the index.” – Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas