Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 286 points, Nifty opens at 11,145.55; Yes Bank climbs nearly 3%

Sensex and Nifty are expected to open in the positive territory on Wednesday tracking Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange, which were trading 66 points, or 0.59%, higher at 11,188.50. Sensex and Nifty snapped a 5-day losing streak and closed Tuesday’s volatile trade session on a higher note. Index heavyweights HDFC-twins, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the top contributors to the Sensex index.
Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as U.S. bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs, according to a Reuters report. Wall Street shares were mixed, as rises in energy shares on higher oil prices and gains in consumer discretionary shares following strong U.S. consumer confidence were offset by falls in other sectors.
Yes Bank: The Yes Bank board has decided to seek at least a three-month extension for Rana Kapoor, managing director and chief executive, from RBI beyond January 31, 2019.
DHFL, IL&FS Group stocks: State-owned insurer LIC said it will not allow debt-ridden IL&FS to collapse and explore options to revive it.
Bank of Baroda: The board of Bank of Baroda will meet on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself, its Managing Director P S Jayakumar said Tuesday.
Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel: The foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector rose to USD 6.2 billion in the last fiscal, a near five-fold increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2015-16, Union Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Tuesday.
Videocon: Resolution professional of debt-laden firm Videocon Telecommunications Tuesday invited bids from prospective buyers for its assets as part of corporate insolvency resolution process, said a PTI report.
The Indian rupee opened 2 paise lower at 72.7162 per US dollar on Wednesday. Bloomberg data showed the rupee opened 2 paise lower from its previous close at 72.6950 against USD.
