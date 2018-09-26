Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 286 points, Nifty opens at 11,145.55; Yes Bank climbs nearly 3%

Stocks in news today: Yes Bank, NBFC stocks, Bank of Baroda, telecom stocks, Videocon

Yes Bank: The Yes Bank board has decided to seek at least a three-month extension for Rana Kapoor, managing director and chief executive, from RBI beyond January 31, 2019.

DHFL, IL&FS Group stocks: State-owned insurer LIC said it will not allow debt-ridden IL&FS to collapse and explore options to revive it.

Bank of Baroda: The board of Bank of Baroda will meet on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself, its Managing Director P S Jayakumar said Tuesday.

Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel: The foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector rose to USD 6.2 billion in the last fiscal, a near five-fold increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2015-16, Union Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Tuesday.

Videocon: Resolution professional of debt-laden firm Videocon Telecommunications Tuesday invited bids from prospective buyers for its assets as part of corporate insolvency resolution process, said a PTI report.