Share market live: Sensex, Nifty to see pressure of US Fed rate hike; import duty rise to weigh

Share market live: Global equities too remained under pressure and US bond yields fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

Share market live: The domestic stock markets are set to see pressure on Thursday following the US Fed rate hike, as well as the import duty hike on 19 items are likely to weigh on sentiment. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the U.S. economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth. Global equities too remained under pressure and US bond yields fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected. SGX Nifty was trading flat in the morning at 11,125.