Share market live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty below 10,900; Yes Bank, ONGC stocks gain; Bharti Airtel down 3%

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — opened on a lower note on Tuesday tracking weak global cues and a lower opening of the Indian rupee. The Sensex dropped 124 points to an intra-day low of 36180.16 points in early morning deals. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange tested the 11,000-mark and traded 44.60 points or 0.41% lower at 10,922.80 points.
Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Infosys and Reliance Industries were among the gainers on the Sensex. Bharti Airtel was the top drag on the BSE Sensex index. On Monday, the stock market indices continued to bleed with the benchmark Sensex of the BSE shedding 624 points to an intra-day low of 36,216.95 points and the Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumping below the 11,000-mark.
Asian stocks struggled on Tuesday as a fresh round of U.S.-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth, said a Reuters report.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank's board will meet today to decide on the future course of action following the RBI's directive that the current CEO and MD Rana Kapoor should step down by end-January.
SBI Life insurance: BNP Paribas Cardif, the joint venture partner in SBI Life Insurance, said it may consider reducing its stake in the company to ensure compliance with minimum public shareholding requirement in accordance with applicable law.
ICICI Bank: The bank'c committee of executive directors has approved the proposed offshore borrowing, without citing any amount.
Usha Martin: Promoters of Usha Martin, Basant and Prashant Jhawar, has sought transparency on fund utlilisation from the board of the company saying as of now there is no clarity on who'll get how much from the sale proceeds, said a PTI report.
The Indian rupee opened nearly 28 paise lower at 72.91 per US dollar on Tuesday.
"Today USDINR is likely to remain in the range of 72.47 (stretched 72.25) to 73.11 (stretched 73.53). Continued Trade fears, Crude Oil elevating to near 4-year highs (after Saudi Arabia & Russia ruled out immediate production increases), Domestic Financial market blues - has really taken a toll on Indian markets. Major Indian Indices like Sensex & Nifty extended their fall yesterday, pressurizing the Rupee," - Hiren Sharma, Portia Advisory Services LLP