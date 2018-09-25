Share market live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty below 10,900; Yes Bank, ONGC stocks gain; Bharti Airtel down 3%

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty opened on a lower note on Tuesday.

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — opened on a lower note on Tuesday tracking weak global cues and a lower opening of the Indian rupee. The Sensex dropped 124 points to an intra-day low of 36180.16 points in early morning deals. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange tested the 11,000-mark and traded 44.60 points or 0.41% lower at 10,922.80 points.

Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Infosys and Reliance Industries were among the gainers on the Sensex. Bharti Airtel was the top drag on the BSE Sensex index. On Monday, the stock market indices continued to bleed with the benchmark Sensex of the BSE shedding 624 points to an intra-day low of 36,216.95 points and the Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumping below the 11,000-mark.

Asian stocks struggled on Tuesday as a fresh round of U.S.-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth, said a Reuters report.