Share Market Live: Sensex gains 306 points after rupee adds 55 paise vs USD; Yes Bank crashes 34%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Friday following lower crude oil prices, a sharp recovery in Indian rupee value vs US dollar with Yes Bank shares plunging 34%. Yes Bank shares collapsed as much as 34% in the morning deals after India’s fifth-largest private sector lender informed that Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, Yes Bank may continue as the MD & CEO till 31 January 2019. The benchmark Sensex rallied as much as 306 points to a day’s high of 37,427.10 while NSE Nifty recoiled to a day’s top of 11,325.65. According to Bloomberg data, the Indian rupee added about 55 paise to 71.83 vs USD.
Indian equities rallied on Friday tracking the upbeat Wall Street with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) concluding at an all-time high. Crude oil prices dropped in the early deals on Friday after slipping yesterday as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices ahead of its meeting in Algeria this weekend. According to a Reuters report, Brent crude for November delivery was down 3 cents at $78.67 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 16 cents to $70.16 a barrel.
Yes Bank share price collapsed as much as 34% to more than a 2-year low on Friday morning after country's fourth-largest private sector lender said that the present MD & CEO Rana Kapoor may continue as MD & CEO till 31 January 2019. The board of directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on 25 September 2018 to decide on the future course of action, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The stock of Yes Bank bottomed to over a 2-year low of Rs 210.1, down 34.03% on BSE while the stock tanked 31.67% to Rs 218.10 on NSE. Unusually high trading volumes were seen on the counters of Yes Bank, as at 9:39 am, about 10.5 crore equity shares of Yes Bank exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with 9.7 crore equity shares being traded on NSE alone.
Indian equity markets started on a positive note on Friday following the record high closing of Wall Street's Dow Industrials, lower crude oil prices and sharp recovery in rupee value vs US dollar. BSE Sensex opened at 37,278.89, 157.67 or 0.42% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,271.30, up 36.95 points or 0.33%.
The Indian rupee jumped as much as 55 paise against the US dollar in the opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday. The rupee regained a level of 71.8288, up 55 paise per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. India's government is planning to ask state oil firms to lock in their crude futures purchase prices, Reuters reported citing an unidentified government source, anticipating a spike when US sanctions on Iran snap back again in November. The move would be another step to tackle a slide in the rupee, as oil prices are putting pressure on India, the report added.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures is trading in green above 11,350 levels on Friday morning at 11,359, up 0.42%. The barometer has shuttled in a range of between 11,389.50 and 11,317, earlier today.