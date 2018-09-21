Share Market Live: Sensex gains 306 points after rupee adds 55 paise vs USD; Yes Bank crashes 34%

Share Market Live: BSE Sensex has fallen 970 points in the three days of this week. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Friday following lower crude oil prices, a sharp recovery in Indian rupee value vs US dollar with Yes Bank shares plunging 34%. Yes Bank shares collapsed as much as 34% in the morning deals after India’s fifth-largest private sector lender informed that Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, Yes Bank may continue as the MD & CEO till 31 January 2019. The benchmark Sensex rallied as much as 306 points to a day’s high of 37,427.10 while NSE Nifty recoiled to a day’s top of 11,325.65. According to Bloomberg data, the Indian rupee added about 55 paise to 71.83 vs USD.

Indian equities rallied on Friday tracking the upbeat Wall Street with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) concluding at an all-time high. Crude oil prices dropped in the early deals on Friday after slipping yesterday as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices ahead of its meeting in Algeria this weekend. According to a Reuters report, Brent crude for November delivery was down 3 cents at $78.67 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 16 cents to $70.16 a barrel.