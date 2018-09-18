Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Trump puts tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) are likely to open lower on Tuesday following the fresh tensions trade war between US and China after the US President Donald Trump imposed 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Most of the Asian shares fell in the early trades on Tuesday witnessing the action of Trump administration.
Earlier yesterday, US stocks tumbled led by declines in technology and consumer discretionary stocks as investors looked to President Donald Trump's announcement regarding tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting its biggest percentage loss since late July, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.55 points, or 0.35% to 26,062.12, the S&P 500 lost 16.18 points, or 0.56% to 2,888.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.25 points, or 1.43% to 7,895.79.
The Indian rupee started marginally lower against the US dollar on Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee shed 9 paise to 72.5975 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the domestic currency (rupee) plummetted heavily after government's measures to maintain rupee volatility fell short of expectations. The rupee went down by 67 paise to close at 72.51 vs USD, while, on Friday last week, the rupee ended at a one-week high of 71.84. The economic review meeting held on Friday, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced several measures including a five-point plan to enhance foreign portfolio inflows and reduce imports with an aim to improve sentiments in the forex market.
Within minutes of opening up, the rupee bounced back from the morning lows and regained 17 paise to 72.4263.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading well below 11,400 level in the morning deals on Tuesday on the Singapore Exchange at 11,364.50, down 25 points or 0.22%. The barometer has moved in a range of between 11,420 and 11,355, earlier today.