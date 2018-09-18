Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Trump puts tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods

Rupee starts lower against US dollar

The Indian rupee started marginally lower against the US dollar on Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee shed 9 paise to 72.5975 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the domestic currency (rupee) plummetted heavily after government's measures to maintain rupee volatility fell short of expectations. The rupee went down by 67 paise to close at 72.51 vs USD, while, on Friday last week, the rupee ended at a one-week high of 71.84. The economic review meeting held on Friday, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced several measures including a five-point plan to enhance foreign portfolio inflows and reduce imports with an aim to improve sentiments in the forex market.

Within minutes of opening up, the rupee bounced back from the morning lows and regained 17 paise to 72.4263.