Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; rupee falls 26 paise vs US dollar, breaches 71/USD for first time

Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs, both intraday and closing, earlier this week on 29 August. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) opened flat on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty starting little changed while the Indian rupee breached 70 per unit US dollar mark for the first time ever in history. The rupee tumbled as much as 26 paise vs USD to hit an all-time low of 70.0013, the Bloomberg data showed. The domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure today following the fresh worries of another trade tariffs battle between US and China.

The market participants will be keenly watching the first quarter GDP data which is likely to be released after stock market trading hours at around 5:30 pm today. The rupee vs dollar exchange rate movement will be in focus as the domestic currency (rupee) ended at a new closing record low of 70.73 against US dollar yesterday. Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week’s global rally, Reuters reported.