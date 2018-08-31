Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; rupee falls 26 paise vs US dollar, breaches 71/USD for first time
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) opened flat on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty starting little changed while the Indian rupee breached 70 per unit US dollar mark for the first time ever in history.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) opened flat on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty starting little changed while the Indian rupee breached 70 per unit US dollar mark for the first time ever in history. The rupee tumbled as much as 26 paise vs USD to hit an all-time low of 70.0013, the Bloomberg data showed. The domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure today following the fresh worries of another trade tariffs battle between US and China.
The market participants will be keenly watching the first quarter GDP data which is likely to be released after stock market trading hours at around 5:30 pm today. The rupee vs dollar exchange rate movement will be in focus as the domestic currency (rupee) ended at a new closing record low of 70.73 against US dollar yesterday. Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week’s global rally, Reuters reported.
US.stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as risk reduction ahead of the long holiday weekend accelerated on growing trade anxieties, a Reuters report said. The broad-based sell-off steepened in mid-afternoon following a Bloomberg report that US President Donald Trump wants to impose proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as next week, sooner than many expected, the report added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.65 points, or 0.53% to 25,986.92, the S&P 500 lost 12.91 points, or 0.44% to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26% to 8,088.36.
The dollar edged up against its peers on Friday, finding support as the latest episode of U.S.-China trade tensions dulled investor risk appetite, with weakness in emerging market currencies also helping lift the greenback, Reuters reported. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was a shade higher at 94.748. The index had nudged up about 0.15% overnight, ending a four-day losing streak, the report added.
Indian equity markets started on a flatter note on Friday with BSE Sensex opening marginally above 38,700 and NSE Nifty beginning unchanged. The benchmark Sensex opened at 38,704.84, up 14.74 points or 0.04% while the broader Nifty opened at 11,675.85, down 0.95 points or 0.01%.
The Indian rupee breached 71 per unit US dollar mark for the first time in Indian history. The rupee fell as much as 26 paise to an all-time low of 71.0013 against USD, the Bloomberg data showed. The rupee has fallen more than 3% in the month of August and more than 11% in the current year so far.
The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed in the early session on Friday at 11,724, down 0.1% on the Singapore Exchange. The gauge has moved between a range of 11,749.50 and 11,682.50, earlier today.